Yosemite National Park temporarily closed the Tioga and Glacier Point Roads Thursday night ahead of the Sierra’s first big snowstorm of the winter. California’s forecast expects a windy storm to roll through the Sierra, with roughly a foot of snow favored at several higher mountain locations. According to the National Weather Service (NPS), Yosemite could experience snow accumulation up to 11 inches.

“Tioga Road (continuation of Highway 120 through the park) and Glacier Point Road will temporarily close on Thursday, November 12, at 5 pm due to a forecast of snow,” the National Park Service wrote in its announcement. “Call 209-372-0200 (then 1, 1) to check road conditions in the park.”

Yosemite’s other roads will remain open, but drivers can expect delays on Big Oak Flat Road and the Yosemite Valley Roads. Drivers must carry tire chains, as chains may become mandatory at any time.

“Drive carefully even when there are no chain requirements: you may encounter icy spots on mostly dry roads,” the NPS wrote.

According to weather forecasts, the snow is expected to start dense before turning colder overnight from Friday into Saturday. For Sierra ski resorts, the incoming snow will be a useful addition as they continue to build their bases.

Moving into Sunday and Monday, forecasters predict another disturbance could be on its way, but its track and speed are uncertain. Some forecasters expect additional precipitation to move into the area alongside a cold front, but it should be slower and produce lighter snowfall.

Tioga Road and Glacier Point Road are two of the most iconic roads in Yosemite. The 46-mile Tioga Road provides access to Yosemite’s east side, serving thousands of park visitors each year and standing as one of the highest mountain passes in the state. Glacier Point Road, south of Yosemite Valley, is a 16-mile paved road connecting Wawona Road with the mountaintop overlook of Glacier Point.

While both roads could potentially reopen, the National Park Service typically closes the roads once substantial snowfall arrives. Park officials will reevaluate conditions after the storm passes. If the current weather pattern transitions into permanent winter snowpack, these routes will remain closed until spring 2027.

The closing of the Tioga and Glacier Point Roads marks the arrival of winter in the Sierra. While it could potentially be months until drivers can experience the pristine views of the mountain passes, the arrival of snow is something for skiers to get excited about in Northern California.

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