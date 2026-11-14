Update, 4:05 a.m. PST, November 15, 2026: This story has been updated to identify the skier as a 72-year-old U.S. citizen. Tyrol police released his age and nationality Sunday morning. The story also adds details from two police press releases on how rescuers found him and how the investigation is proceeding.

A skier died Saturday after a Stubai Glacier avalanche swept him into a crevasse in Tyrol, Austria. Tyrol’s emergency dispatch center confirmed the death to the Austria Press Agency (APA), which reported that he is the country’s first avalanche fatality of the 2026-27 winter season.

Where the Stubai Glacier Avalanche Released

The slide released around 11:30 a.m. local time near the Daunscharte, a 3,155-meter (10,351-foot) notch in the Daunferner area of the glacier above Neustift im Stubaital. The man was skiing off-piste, outside the resort’s secured terrain, according to ORF Tirol.

The avalanche was a small slab, but the terrain below it made it deadly. Bergrettung Neustift, the local mountain rescue team, told ORF that the slab released over rocky ground. It then carried the skier into a crevasse at the edge of the glacier, about 20 meters (66 feet) deep. Oe24 also described the slide as comparatively small.

Rescuers Reached the Skier Inside the Crevasse

Skiers on a nearby piste saw the avalanche and called for help. Mountain rescue teams from Neustift and Sölden responded, along with the glacier’s own piste rescue team. The emergency helicopter Alpin 2 and the police helicopter Libelle Tirol also flew to the scene. Rescuers and an emergency doctor tried to resuscitate the man inside the crevasse. However, he died at the scene, ORF reported.

Authorities have not released the man’s name, age, or nationality. As of Saturday afternoon, the dispatch center had not released details of how the accident unfolded, according to the APA report carried by the Salzburger Nachrichten. The Tyrol police had not issued a press release. The Kronen Zeitung first reported the death, and the Tiroler Tageszeitung also covered the accident.

Forecasters Warned of Slabs on Steep Glacier Terrain

Forecasters had warned of this exact setup. On Thursday, November 12, the Avalanche Warning Service Tyrol published a blog post about a thin early-season snowpack. The post said shady slopes above about 2,500 meters (8,200 feet) held only 20 to 50 centimeters (8 to 20 inches) of snow, with weak, sugary layers between crusts. It added that new snow and wind would form fresh slabs that a single person could trigger. The forecasters called steep, glaciated, wind-sheltered terrain the most dangerous, because weak layers there can spread more widely.

Daily danger ratings had not yet begun for the season. Still, forecaster Matthias Walcher told ORF on Friday that anyone traveling above roughly 2,500 meters (8,202 feet) should not underestimate the avalanche danger. He also urged skiers to plan carefully and carry emergency gear.

Stubai Glacier Avalanche History at the Daunscharte

The accident struck almost the same spot as last season’s large slide. On November 27, 2025, an avalanche below the Daunscharte caught 8 skiers and set off a rescue effort involving about 250 people. All eight survived. Then, in February, two snowboarders died in an avalanche in open terrain lower on the Stubai Glacier. Last winter, Austria’s avalanche toll reached at least 28.

The Stubai Glacier opened for the 2026-27 season on October 9. It is one of Austria’s largest glacier ski areas, about an hour’s drive south of Innsbruck.

SnowBrains will update this story as authorities release more information.

The post American Skier, 72, Killed After Stubai Glacier Avalanche Sweeps Him Into 66-Foot Crevasse in Austria appeared first on SnowBrains.