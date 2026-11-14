Japan’s snow forecast favors Hokkaido from Sunday through Tuesday, with modest accumulations and falling snow levels before a brief warmup. Kiroro and Furano have the best near-term prospects, while most of Honshu stays dry. None of the resorts covered here are open for skiing, so the immediate benefit is base building ahead of winter operations. Sapporo Teine’s official opening notice targets Saturday, November 21.

Snow develops across interior Hokkaido on Sunday, November 15, then becomes more widespread on Monday as colder air arrives. Guidance agrees well on this sequence, although local precipitation amounts remain less certain. Through Tuesday, expect 12-16 cm at Kiroro, 9-13 cm at Furano, and 7-9 cm at Tomamu, with smaller accumulations around Niseko, Sapporo Teine, and Rusutsu. Snow levels initially sit around 600 to 800 meters in western Hokkaido, allowing rain or very wet snow on lower terrain before dropping toward sea level Monday night. The first accumulation will be dense, becoming moderately lighter as temperatures fall. Current guidance has increased the near-term snowfall modestly compared with earlier forecasts. Honshu receives little from this system beyond isolated light snow in northern and higher terrain.

Monday night brings the strongest combination of cold air and wind, followed by fading snow showers on Tuesday, November 17. Mountain temperatures fall to roughly -3°C to -5°C at the colder Hokkaido locations, helping preserve the new snow, but west to northwest gusts around 60 to 70 km/h will redistribute it on exposed terrain. This will leave uneven coverage rather than a uniform blanket. Winds ease substantially during Tuesday, with most accumulating snow finished by late morning. Wednesday brings a milder interruption, particularly in western Hokkaido, where temperatures return above freezing and lower-elevation snow becomes more vulnerable to settling and melting. Interior Hokkaido may see additional precipitation during that transition, with less agreement on its extent.

A broader cold and snowy pattern has substantial support from around Thursday, November 19, into the following weekend, but its snowfall potential remains much less settled. The most plausible outcome brings renewed mountain snow to Hokkaido and a more meaningful opportunity for accumulation along Honshu’s Sea of Japan side, including the Hakuba area. Initial rain or mixed precipitation could precede the colder air on lower slopes, and stronger winds may accompany the transition. Guidance agrees more clearly on cooling than on precipitation intensity or how long individual snow bands persist. Earlier forecasts were substantially snowier for this later period in Hokkaido, while current guidance still varies widely across Honshu. Treat it as a promising opportunity to build mountain snow cover, with specific amounts and the best locations still subject to change.

Japan Snow Forecast Resort Totals (Sun Nov 15 – Tue Nov 17)

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