Germany’s Emma Aicher claimed her first FIS Alpine World Cup slalom victory in Levi, Finland, on Saturday, November 14. The German, who celebrated her 23rd birthday on Friday, finished 0.43 seconds ahead of Albania’s Lara Colturi, with Austria’s Katharina Truppe rounding out the podium another 0.07 seconds back.

Run 1

Aicher made the most of drawing bib 1, setting the fastest time in the opening run with 55.74 seconds. Colturi followed her into the finish in second place, 0.36 seconds behind, while Croatia’s Zrinka Ljutic posted the third-fastest time, 0.88 seconds off the lead.

It was an encouraging first run for Ljutic, who had a difficult 2025-26 season after emerging as one of the sport’s brightest young talents in 2024-25. The top three were all part of a new generation of slalom racers. Aicher had just turned 23, Ljutic is 22, and Colturi was set to celebrate her 20th birthday the following day. Switzerland’s Camille Rast qualified fourth, while Truppe completed the top five.

Team USA had a difficult opening run. Paula Moltzan, who had started the season strong claiming her first World Cup victory in Sölden, Austria, misjudged a roller in the upper section of the course. She landed backseat approaching the next gate, lost control and slid towards the safety nets. Moltzan managed to catch herself, but appeared to be in pain and was holding her elbow after hitting the ground.

AJ Hurt was the highest-placed American, qualifying in 18th. Nina O’Brien finished 22nd, while Liv Moritz narrowly missed the top 30 in 35th. Katie Henisen was 44th, Logan Grosdidier 50th and Annika Hunt 57th. Kjersti Moritz and Elisabeth Bocock both recorded DNFs.

Two notable performances came from outside the established names. Liechtenstein’s Charlotte Lingg, starting with bib 56, qualified in 16th, while Australia’s Madi Hoffman, wearing bib 57, secured 13th place for the second run.

Run 2

Germany’s Lena Dürr opened the second run and produced a strong performance after finishing the first run in 30th place. Her time ultimately lifted her to 18th overall, a 12-place improvement. The early starters struggled to beat Dürr’s mark. Switzerland’s Aline Höpli was the only skier among the next dozen to get ahead of her, taking the lead by 0.11 seconds.

The pace picked up as the stronger qualifiers reached the start. Sweden’s Sara Hector moved into the lead, but Australia’s Hoffman soon displaced her with an impressive second run. Hoffman finished nearly half a second ahead of Hector on combined time, securing eighth place overall. It was a standout result for the Australian and her best World Cup finish.

With the final 10 racers remaining, the battle for the podium began to take shape. Sweden’s Anna Swenn Larsson, starting 21st in the second run, posted a combined time of 1:53.70 to take the lead. The next four skiers could not beat her mark.

Truppe then moved ahead, showing that experience still counts despite the emergence of the younger racers. Her performance proved too strong for both Rast and Ljutic, who were unable to dislodge the Austrian from the lead.

But Colturi was next andthe Italian-Albanian delivered a clean run to take over first place, leaving only Aicher at the start.

The German looked composed throughout her final run, maintaining control down the course and extending her advantage over Colturi. She crossed the finish line 0.43 seconds ahead to secure her first World Cup slalom victory.

Levi has been a significant venue in Aicher’s career. It was where she made her World Cup debut and where she claimed her first podium. Now, on the day after her 23rd birthday, she has added her first slalom victory. “I like Levi, it was my first World Cup, it was my first podium and now it is my first slalom win. It means a lot. And my family can be here, which means a lot. I am happy with how I skied in both runs. There are still a few things I can do better but overall I am happy with today,” Aicher said in her post race interview.

She stated she did not know yet what she will call her reindeer — part of the victor’s prize in Levi. We are taking bets on what name the German will pick. Could it be possibly be something Swedish? It would be fitting for a reindeer belonging to a Swedish-German dual citizen that races for Germany. We will keep you posted.

The races at Levi continue with the men’s slalom tomorrow, November 15.

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