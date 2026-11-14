Colorado’s snow forecast keeps the San Juans favored as the weekend storm continues through Saturday. Wolf Creek stands to receive the biggest remaining accumulation, while central and northern mountains get a smaller refresh. A brief dry break follows before another mountain snow opportunity around the middle of next week.

Saturday’s heaviest remaining snowfall favors the southern San Juans, especially during the morning. From early Saturday onward, expect another 7-8 in at Wolf Creek and 4-5 in at Telluride through Sunday. The southern focus in Thursday’s outlook holds, with recent guidance nudging Wolf Creek wetter for the same remaining period. Guidance agrees more strongly on the favored area than on snowfall intensity. Snow levels generally hover around 8,000-9,000 feet during the main precipitation, then fall toward 7,000 feet as southern snowfall winds down Saturday night. Temperatures in the 20s at higher elevations support moderate-density snow with a colder finish. Wolf Creek advertises a Saturday and Sunday reopening with roughly half its terrain available, giving this snowfall immediate skiing relevance. Telluride remains closed ahead of its planned November 26 opening.

Central and northern Colorado receive a lighter refresh Saturday afternoon and night, followed by diminishing showers Sunday. Remaining accumulations generally reach 1-3 in, with less consistent support for meaningful snow in the northern mountains. Most organized precipitation ends Saturday night, and drying takes over Sunday afternoon, although a few light showers may linger. Lower slopes see denser snow where temperatures approach or exceed freezing, while colder upper terrain preserves the refresh better. Winds remain fairly modest with this wave. Terrain availability still matters: Arapahoe Basin reports one open run and no beginner terrain, while Loveland reports one run and one lift.

A drier, milder Monday separates this weekend’s snow from the next mountain snow chance around Tuesday and Wednesday, November 17 and 18. Southwest winds strengthen ahead of that system, and colder air should improve snow levels as it passes. There is broad support for renewed accumulation in the southern mountains and a better opportunity for the northern mountains, but substantial differences in moisture and storm track keep local amounts uncertain. Exposed terrain could see wind-affected snow. Another wave may follow toward Friday and next weekend, with the potential for more substantial accumulation, but its timing and strength remain unsettled. The broader outlook supports a cooler, more active stretch late next week; dependable resort totals beyond Sunday will need to wait.

Colorado Snow Forecast Resort Totals (Sat Nov 14 – Sun Nov 15)

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