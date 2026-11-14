Utah’s snow forecast calls for the ongoing storm to build mountain coverage through Saturday, with the largest remaining accumulations at Brian Head and in the upper Cottonwoods. Colder air brings a somewhat drier finish before a mostly quiet Sunday and Monday. None of the resorts covered here are open for skiing, and Brian Head’s opening remains postponed.

Snow continues at Brian Head Friday night as precipitation becomes more widespread across northern Utah, with Saturday morning delivering the main push. Guidance agrees well on the storm’s passage but varies on precipitation amounts. Snow levels fall from around 8,500 to 9,000 feet ahead of Saturday morning’s cold front toward 6,000 to 7,000 feet as precipitation tapers. Lower bases can initially see rain or mixed precipitation, while higher terrain collects a moderately dense layer that becomes less dense with cooling. Southwest gusts around 35 to 45 mph could redistribute snow at Brian Head before winds ease Saturday. Expect another 8-10 in there and 7-9 in at Alta and Snowbird. Compared with Thursday’s update, the broad outlook holds, but Powder Mountain’s expected snowfall has eased.

The main accumulation winds down Saturday afternoon and evening, with only light lingering showers possible in the Cottonwoods on Sunday. Northwest flow favors those mountains behind the front, and localized lake enhancement could increase snowfall, although that remains uncertain. Temperatures fall into the 20s at many mountain elevations Saturday night, helping preserve the new coverage. Sunday and Monday bring a substantial break, with daytime temperatures recovering into the 30s and lower 40s at many forecast elevations, encouraging settling and surface softening. The totals below cover additional snowfall from Friday evening through Sunday, excluding snow that has already fallen.

Another colder storm has broad support around Tuesday, followed by a further opportunity later next week. Snow could linger into Wednesday, but guidance differs on how quickly the system clears and how much moisture reaches each mountain range. Lower snow levels and colder mountain temperatures favor a more wintry accumulation pattern than this weekend, though local amounts remain uncertain. A subsequent system around Thursday and Friday has substantial spread in track and intensity, leaving the balance between northern and southern Utah unresolved. The broader pattern favors cooler, wetter conditions late next week, while the signal becomes less consistent closer to Thanksgiving.

Utah Snow Forecast Resort Totals (Fri Nov 13 – Sun Nov 15)

The post SnowBrains Forecast: Utah’s Ongoing Storm Builds the Base through Saturday appeared first on SnowBrains.