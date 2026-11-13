The Pacific Northwest snow forecast keeps the ongoing storm cycle focused on higher elevations before colder air helps snow reach farther down the mountains Sunday night and Monday. Another front Saturday night brings the main remaining weekend pulse, followed by lighter showers into early Tuesday. None of the resorts covered in this forecast are currently open for skiing, making base building the practical focus. Timberline’s current operating report confirms it is still waiting for sufficient snow.

Friday’s system continues with mountain precipitation and gusty winds, followed by a relative break Saturday before the next front arrives. Snow levels fluctuate between roughly 5,000 and 7,000 feet, favoring higher Oregon terrain and upper elevations at Crystal Mountain while lower slopes remain vulnerable to rain or mixed precipitation. Compared with Thursday’s outlook, the remaining Friday-through-Saturday snow has increased modestly at Mt. Bachelor and Timberline. Accumulating snow starts dense or wet near freezing, with somewhat better quality during cooler showers between fronts. Exposed Oregon terrain could see gusts around 40-55 mph, while Mount Washington has a much stronger wind signal, with exposed gusts potentially exceeding 70 mph Saturday.

Saturday night’s front renews precipitation, then snow levels fall through Sunday toward roughly 4,000 feet by Monday morning across the Cascades. Higher terrain benefits first, with lower elevations gaining their better accumulation opportunity after the colder air arrives and precipitation begins easing. Broad agreement supports this sequence, although snowfall amounts remain less certain, particularly at Whistler and Mount Washington. The largest remaining accumulations through Tuesday morning favor Whistler, Crystal Mountain, and higher Oregon terrain; Snoqualmie Pass receives little meaningful snow at its forecast elevation. Snow becomes less dense as mountain temperatures fall into the 20s, and easing winds Monday improve preservation. The totals below cover additional snowfall from Friday afternoon through Tuesday’s midday lull, excluding anything that fell earlier.

A break around Tuesday separates the weekend systems from a less certain snow opportunity Wednesday into Thursday. Compared with Thursday’s guidance, the midweek Oregon snow signal has strengthened, but differences in storm track and duration still prevent useful snowfall commitments. Washington could receive a smaller share as the next system tracks farther south. Intermittent mountain snow remains possible toward the following weekend, with substantial disagreement about its coverage and strength. The broader extended pattern favors more dry breaks across Washington, while a later warming tendency could make preservation less favorable than during the early-week cold spell.

Pacific Northwest Snow Forecast Resort Totals (Fri Nov 13 – Tue Nov 17)

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