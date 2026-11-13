Europe’s snow forecast favors the western Alps, with an initial snowfall round building through Sunday and peaking on Monday, November 16. Chamonix leads the expected accumulations, followed by the higher French areas, while Austria and the Dolomites receive much smaller additions. This first round offers useful base building, with denser snow lower down and better quality on colder mountain terrain. A potentially larger storm follows next week, though its snowfall amounts and eastward reach remain less certain.

Saturday stays largely dry before light snow reaches parts of the French Alps Saturday night and Sunday. Some western areas see lighter precipitation or a pause during Sunday before snowfall becomes more organized Sunday night into Monday. Guidance broadly agrees on that main push, although intensity varies enough to leave meaningful uncertainty in accumulations. During Sunday’s precipitation, snow levels generally sit around 1,800 to 2,100 meters in the French Alps. That favors higher terrain, with wetter snow or rain below the snow line and relatively dense accumulations near it.

Monday delivers the best accumulation from this first round before snowfall eases across much of the French Alps Monday night into early Tuesday. Snow levels reach roughly 1,500 to 1,700 meters during the colder hours, while French mountain forecast temperatures generally run between -4°C and 0°C. Snow becomes less dense, especially higher up, and wind is generally a secondary concern. These additions mainly build bases at Chamonix, Tignes and Val Thorens: Chamonix’s ski areas have planned openings from Saturday, November 28, while Tignes targets Saturday, November 21 and Val Thorens has the same planned opening date. Verbier’s limited weekend operations mean Monday’s main snowfall arrives outside its public skiing schedule.

Another wetter period has broad support from Tuesday into the latter part of next week, again favoring the western Alps. Substantial additional mountain snow is plausible, but differences in the arrival of colder air, precipitation intensity and wind make firm resort totals premature. A milder phase could initially produce wetter snow at lower elevations before cooling improves quality. Recent guidance has increased the first round in parts of the French Alps while reducing the later snowfall signal, reinforcing the need for restraint beyond early Tuesday. Signals farther east remain mixed, and the Dolomites look comparatively dry through much of the period.

Europe Snow Forecast Resort Totals (Sat Nov 14 – Tue Nov 17)

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