California’s snow forecast keeps the ongoing Sierra storm front and center, with around a foot of additional snow favored at the wetter mountain locations through Saturday. Heavy snowfall peaks Friday afternoon and evening, then eases overnight as colder air improves snow quality. Saturday brings lighter winds, followed by another snow opportunity Sunday into Tuesday and a less certain storm signal later next week.

The storm outlined Thursday is now underway, with strong agreement on Friday’s heaviest snowfall but greater uncertainty east of the Sierra crest. Compared with earlier forecasts for the same remaining hours, amounts have eased modestly around Tahoe while Mammoth is little changed. The heaviest snow favors Tahoe Friday afternoon and evening, reaching the eastern Sierra farther south later in the afternoon and evening. Snow levels around 6,500 to 7,500 feet initially allow rain or a wet mix at lower bases, then fall toward 5,000 to 5,500 feet overnight. Very dense early snow becomes less dense as temperatures fall into the 20s, although exposed ridges face gusts above 80 mph and substantial wind redistribution. Southern California stays much warmer during precipitation, with snow levels near 8,000 to 8,500 feet and little useful natural accumulation. Bear Mountain and Snow Summit remain closed under their operating calendar.

Saturday offers the clearest improvement in mountain weather as the main snowfall tapers and winds ease. Light Sierra showers may linger into the afternoon, and temperatures near freezing at some lower elevations will keep fresh snow heavier there. Mammoth remains open according to its current update, but Friday’s wind can affect lift operations; Mt. Rose’s operations report confirms a wind closure Friday. Sugar Bowl remains closed and prohibits uphill access under its current restrictions. For mountains awaiting opening, this snow primarily builds the base. The totals below cover additional snowfall from Friday midday through Saturday evening, excluding snow that fell earlier.

Another system has broad support Sunday into Tuesday, but its timing and snowfall amounts remain less settled than Friday’s storm. Precipitation could return to the western Sierra during Sunday, with the better eastern Sierra opportunity Sunday night into Monday and lingering showers into Tuesday. Colder air and generally lighter winds would favor a less wind-affected refresh, although lower bases may start with mixed precipitation. Southern California also has another precipitation chance Monday into Tuesday, with substantial uncertainty over how far snow levels fall. A colder Sierra storm remains plausible around Wednesday and Thursday, but guidance ranges from a modest event to a much wetter one, so specific amounts would be premature. The broader pattern favors additional precipitation opportunities before a possible drier, warmer interval later in the month.

California Snow Forecast Resort Totals (Fri Nov 13 – Sat Nov 14)

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