The World Ski Awards 2026 named France’s Val Thorens the World’s Best Ski Resort on Tuesday, November 10, the 11th time the resort has won the title. The global program, which recognizes excellence in ski tourism, released the winners of its 14th annual edition. Swiss properties dominated the hotel and chalet categories, while North America picked up several titles and Top 3 finishes.

Val Thorens Wins World’s Best Ski Resort at World Ski Awards 2026

Val Thorens beat 23 other nominees for the World’s Best Ski Resort award. The World Ski Awards calls it the highest ski resort in Europe and credits its infrastructure upgrades and smart-resort technology for improving the guest experience. The resort sits within Les 3 Vallées, the world’s largest ski area, with 600 kilometers (373 miles) of slopes. Austria’s Kitzbühel and Utah’s Deer Valley rounded out the top three.

The French resort also collected a second global title. Pashmina Le Refuge, a Val Thorens boutique hotel with direct access to Les 3 Vallées, won World’s Best Ski Boutique Hotel.

North America at the World Ski Awards 2026

Deer Valley extended its unbroken streak as the United States’ Best Ski Resort to 14 years. The Utah resort has won the title every year since the awards launched in 2013. It also finished in the top three for World’s Best Ski Resort, the only North American resort to do so.

Stein Eriksen Lodge did not repeat as World’s Best Ski Hotel. The Deer Valley property had won the title 12 times in 13 years. This year, voters chose W Verbier, the first Alpine ski property from W Hotels. Stein Eriksen Lodge still made the global top three and kept its title as the United States’ Best Ski Hotel. Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Collection, won the United States’ Best Ski Boutique Hotel.

Lake Louise again claimed Canada’s Best Ski Resort, its 12th win in the award’s history. Post Hotel & Spa won Canada’s Best Ski Hotel, and Pan Pacific Whistler Village Center took Canada’s Best Ski Boutique Hotel. Wedge Mountain Lodge & Spa won Canada’s Best Ski Chalet and also placed in the global top three for World’s Best Ski Chalet.

Canada swept the World’s Best Heli-Ski Operator category. Northern Escape Heli-Skiing won the title for the fifth straight year. Bella Coola Heli Sports and Whistler Heli-Skiing, both also Canadian, completed the top three.

North American companies also featured in the corporate categories. Alterra Mountain Company and Vail Resorts both made the top three for World’s Best Ski Resort Group. France’s Compagnie des Alpes won that title for the fifth straight year. Aspen Snowmass finished in the top three for World’s Best Ski Resort Company, which Bergbahn AG Kitzbühel won for a second year.

LAAX Repeats as World’s Best Freestyle Resort

LAAX won World’s Best Freestyle Resort for the second straight year. The World Ski Awards credited the Swiss resort’s terrain parks, indoor training facilities and rider community. France’s Les 2 Alpes returned to the top three, joined by Canada’s Whistler Blackcomb, which replaced Avoriaz from last year’s list.

LAAX also added two more titles. Its rocksresort won World’s Best Green Ski Hotel, beating Austria’s Naturhotel Forsthofgut and Italy’s Naturhotel Leitlhof. LAAX also took Switzerland’s Best Ski Resort, a title Verbier had won seven times in the previous eight years.

Ski Dubai Extends Its Indoor Winning Streak

Ski Dubai won World’s Best Indoor Ski Resort for the 11th consecutive year. The indoor slope sits inside the Mall of the Emirates. Norway’s SNØ Oslo finished in the top three again, joined by Qianhai Snow World. Qianhai replaced the Netherlands’ SnowWorld Landgraaf, a 2025 runner-up.

Switzerland Sweeps Hotels and Chalets

Swiss properties won five of the global accommodation awards. W Verbier took World’s Best Ski Hotel, and Chalet Zermatt Peak won World’s Best Ski Chalet. Grand Hotel Belvedere, a Beaumier Hotel, won World’s Best New Ski Hotel. The property pairs a restored 1912 Belle Époque building with views of the Jungfrau. It beat Italy’s Aman Rosa Alpina and France’s Rosewood Courchevel Le Jardin Alpin.

Chez Madeleine, part of the Le Rucher d’Evolène project, won World’s Best New Ski Chalet. France’s Chalet des Légendes and Japan’s Meigetsu at Aki Niseko also made the top three.

Other Global Winners

Japan’s SkyExpress won World’s Best Ski Transfer Operator, ahead of Alps2Alps and Snowman Shuttles. Sunweb won World’s Best Ski Tour Operator, beating Bramble Ski and TUI. Leo Trippi took World’s Best Ski Travel Agent over Ski In Luxury and Ski Solutions.

Best Ski Resorts by Country

Voters also named the best resorts in each country. Kitzbühel in Austria, the 3 Zinnen Dolomites in Italy, and Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Germany. Grandvalira took Andorra’s title, and Bansko won in Bulgaria.

Outside Europe, APPI Kogen won Japan’s Best Ski Resort. Thredbo took Australia’s title, while Ōhau Snow Fields won in New Zealand. In South America, Nevados de Chillán won in Chile, and Catedral Alta Patagonia won in Argentina.

How the World Ski Awards 2026 Winners Were Chosen

The results follow a year-long search for the world’s leading ski travel, tourism and hospitality brands. Ski industry professionals and consumers voted online from June 22 to October 9. The nominee with the most votes in each category won.

Sion Rapson, managing director of World Ski Awards, said winning “represents reaching the summit in our industry.” He added that this year’s winners show a blend of sustainability, innovation, and luxury.

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