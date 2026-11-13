What makes a ski brand the best in the world? Is it racing success, decades of innovation, manufacturing quality, or the ability to make skis for every type of skier? Now, a new 2026 ranking from Global Brand Awards has put the world’s biggest ski brands to the test. From World Cup racing powerhouses to smaller, high-end manufacturers, the list highlights the brands shaping the ski industry and the companies behind some of the most recognizable equipment on the mountain.

The ranking evaluated each brand across five categories, using a weighted scoring system totaling 100 points.

Racing pedigree: 30 points

30 points Company size and financial transparency: 25 points

25 points Heritage and manufacturing: 20 points

20 points Product range: 15 points

15 points Recent growth and performance: 10 points

The analysis drew on several primary sources, including:

Company annual reports

Financial disclosures and investor releases

Official brand histories

2025-26 FIS World Cup results

Brands were scored on their published information and competitive results, with limited financial disclosure affecting scores where companies did not release brand-specific figures. Here are the top nine.

Blizzard traces its roots to a small Austrian carpentry workshop, where founder Toni Arnsteiner built his first skis in 1945. Today, the brand is particularly well known for its freeride and all-mountain equipment, with its athletes earning multiple Freeride World Tour titles over the years. Still manufacturing in Mittersill, Austria, Blizzard combines a long history of ski innovation with the financial backing of Tecnica Group.

Based in Straubing, Germany, Völkl has been manufacturing skis since 1923 and remains one of the country’s most important ski producers. Now part of the K2-MDV group, the brand is known for its precise, stable skis and reputation among skiers who enjoy charging down groomed runs. Although its World Cup racing presence was relatively modest last season, its wider equipment lineup benefits from sister brands Marker and Dalbello.

Nordica has been a fixture in the ski industry since 1939, building its reputation around high-performance boots and alpine equipment. The Italian brand is part of Tecnica Group, which reported €541.3 million in revenue in 2025, with its winter sports business continuing to grow in 2026. While its individual financial performance is not publicly separated, Nordica maintains a strong World Cup presence and remains a popular choice among serious skiers.

Stöckli may be one of the smallest brands on this list, but its racing results rival those of much larger manufacturers. The Swiss company produces more than 70,000 pairs of skis annually at what it says is the country’s last remaining ski factory, employing around 80 people. Its biggest endorsement came from Marco Odermatt, who won his fifth consecutive overall World Cup title on Stöckli skis in 2025/26.

The brand powered Johannes Høsflot Klæbo to the 2025-26 men’s cross-country overall title, with three of the season’s top five men competing on Fischer skis. It also maintains a presence in alpine racing, making it a respected name across multiple disciplines despite keeping its financial figures private.

What began as a small French workshop making ski edges in 1947 has evolved into one of the biggest names in outdoor sports. Salomon surpassed $2 billion in sales in 2025, although footwear now accounts for much of its business rather than ski equipment. Its skiing roots remain strong, particularly in cross-country racing, where its athletes swept the top three positions in the 2025/26 women’s overall standings.

HEAD had arguably the strongest alpine racing season of any ski brand in 2025/26, with 18 of the 40 skiers in the top 20 of the overall World Cup standings competing on its equipment. The Austrian brand recorded 23 World Cup victories and 79 podiums, along with 12 alpine medals at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Although HEAD keeps its financial figures private, its results on the world’s biggest racing stages speak for themselves.

With a history dating back to 1907, Rossignol is one of skiing’s oldest and most recognizable names. The French company reported €346 million in revenue for 2025-26, making it one of the few major privately held ski brands to publicly share its financial performance. From alpine skis and boots to Nordic equipment and apparel, Rossignol offers a broad lineup backed by more than a century of manufacturing experience.

Founded in Austria in 1955, Atomic has grown into one of the world’s largest ski brands and remains a dominant force in competitive skiing. Its athletes continued to deliver in 2025/26, led by Mikaela Shiffrin, who captured her sixth overall World Cup title, while the brand also earned seven medals at the 2025 World Championships. With a complete lineup of skis, boots, and bindings, Atomic combines decades of racing success with a strong presence across the ski industry.

From Austrian racing powerhouses to small Swiss manufacturers, these nine brands represent some of the biggest names and most influential companies in skiing. While Atomic takes the top spot, the ranking shows there is more than one way to build a successful ski brand, whether through World Cup victories, decades of innovation, or a reputation for making exceptional equipment. What do you think is the best ski brand in the world? Did your favorite make the list?

The post The 9 Best Ski Brands in the World for 2026-27, Ranked appeared first on SnowBrains.