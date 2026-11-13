One of skiing and snowboarding’s most popular freestyle competitions is back for another year.

Wyoming’s Jackson Hole Mountain Resort recently announced the details for its annual Kings and Queens of Corbet’s event, bringing in some of the best freeskiers and snowboarders to throw down on one of the world’s most famous runs. The event window is set for February 6-13, 2027, and the athlete list boasts 18 heavy-hitters and six hidden wildcards to launch into “America’s scariest ski slope,” Corbet’s Couloir.

The field for the 2027 edition of Kings and Queens of Corbet’s is a deep one. It is headlined by Tristen Lilly of the men’s ski division, who will look to defend his 2026 King of Corbet’s title. Snowboarder Madison Blackley is also returning to the event after a strong showing in 2026, when she finished second in her division. Also looking for revenge is skier Valerie Festavan, who finished in second place in 2026.

On the whole, the 2027 roster is full of hungry athletes looking to prove themselves this coming February.

This is the full list of selected athletes for 2027’s Kings and Queens of Corbet’s:

Natalie Allport, women’s snowboard

Madison Blackley, women’s snowboard

Erika Vikander, women’s snowboard

Nate Bromley, men’s snowboard

Pat Fava, men’s snowboard

Yuki Kadono, men’s snowboard

Tosh Krauskopf, men’s snowboard

Shayne Blue-Sandblom, men’s snowboard

Elijah Singer, men’s snowboard

Hannah Epsteyn, women’s ski

Valerie Festavan, women’s ski

Wynter McBride, women’s ski

Wyatt Gentry, men’s ski

Kelly Hilleke, men’s ski

Isaac Kaufman, men’s ski

Tristen Lilly, men’s ski

Quinn Wolferman, men’s ski

Alex Hackel, men’s ski

In addition to these 18 athletes, there will be six total wildcard athletes who will be selected at a later date. Women’s ski and snowboard will have one wildcard each, and men’s ski and snowboard will have two wildcards each.

Since its first edition in 2018, Kings and Queens of Corbet’s has grown to become one of the most attention-grabbing freestyle contests in snowboarding — largely because of the venue, Corbet’s Couloir. Corbet’s Couloir is a legendary, double-black-diamond run that requires skiers and snowboarders to drop off a cornice or cliff edge, resulting in a mandatory free fall of roughly 10 to 20 feet. To make things even more difficult, the landing zone is incredibly steep, and the takeoff is blind, meaning athletes cannot see the landing when they take off. While many skiers visiting Jackson Hole choose to side-slip the cornice slowly as a rite of passage at the resort, Kings and Queens of Corbet’s competitors take a much different approach.

During the competition, competitors launch themselves off the massive cornice, performing tricks like flips, spins, and grabs, before landing on one of America’s most intimidating inbounds runs. Each athlete is guaranteed at least one drop, and taking a second run is optional. Adding to the challenge, Jackson Hole builds a massive jump at the bottom of the run, giving the competitors one final opportunity to catch air and showcase their best tricks.

Unlike traditional judged contests with strict scorecards, the winners are determined by the competing athletes themselves, giving the event a casual, high-energy “jam session” vibe where creativity, style, and amplitude matter most. The total prize pot is $50,000, with $5,000 for 1st place in each division, plus $5,000 extra for the overall highest-scoring King and Queen.

With the event window officially set, the hype for 2027’s Kings and Queens of Corbet’s can begin. The athlete roster is stacked, and come February, Corbet’s Couloir will be the site for some of the most insane tricks in skiing and snowboarding.

Fans interested in catching the action can watch live from the Tensleep Bowl. Jackson Hole and Monster Energy will also stream the event on their YouTube channels.

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