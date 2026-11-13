Winter Park opening day is today, Friday, November 13, as the Colorado resort starts its 2026-27 ski season with lifts spinning at 9 a.m. Opening day terrain is limited. The resort’s mountain report lists three of 171 trails and four of 24 lifts open, or about 1% of the mountain.

Winter Park Opening Day Terrain

Skiers and riders can lap Parkway, Sorensen Park, and the Village Way – Parkway Bypass on opening day. The Cabriolet, Meteor, and Spirit lifts show as open. Gemini Express and Arrow remain closed for now.

The snow on the ground is machine-made. Winter Park reports an 18-inch base and no natural snowfall so far this season. It was 27 degrees and sunny at the base village on Friday, with a forecast high of 41. Snow showers are in the forecast for Saturday, November 14.

Mary Jane will open as soon as possible, the resort said. The Winter Park side is scheduled to stay open through April 18, 2027.

Winter Park Opening Day Comes Two Weeks Later

The Winter Park 2026-27 season starts two weeks later than last season. Winter Park opened on October 31, 2025, which tied its earliest opening on record, first set in 2022. The resort opened on November 9 in 2024 and November 3 in 2023.

Winter Park continues to spend on snowmaking to open early. SnowBrains reported in September that the resort is adding more than $750,000 in new snow guns and related upgrades. That follows a $38 million snowmaking overhaul two years ago. The new investment will nearly double snowmaking capacity on Lower Hughes, the trail facing the base village and Gondola.

Lift Hours and Earlier Weekend Starts

Lifts run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily in the early season. Holidays do not change these hours. Starting Saturday, December 5, lifts will open an hour earlier on weekends, at 8 a.m. The earlier weekend start runs through April 4, 2027, subject to weather and conditions.

Every guest gets the extra weekend hour. As a result, Winter Park now limits its Early Ups Pass to weekdays. The $149 add-on for Ikon and Winter Park season pass holders grants an hour of early access on the Gondola and Explorer Lift, Monday through Friday, starting in December.

Rope Drop Club and Send’er November

November is the month to earn Rope Drop Club membership. Passholders who scan their pass at least twice at Winter Park this month join the club. Members receive real-time text alerts from ski patrol when new terrain opens. They also get a preview day at Mary Jane before it opens to the public.

The program adds new rewards this season. Members who scan two more days between December 1 and 15 unlock extra perks. Two November scans earn two Rope Drop Club lift-access days starting March 1, 2027. The two December scans earn two more days starting January 1, 2027. Members will also get dedicated lift lanes at the Gondola and Super Gauge lifts.

Send’er November, Winter Park’s early-season celebration, returns for three weekends this month. The events include a poker run, a mini-mogul course, and other perks for guests who ski or ride in November. Deck the Slopes, the resort’s holiday series, follows in December. It ends with the annual Torchlight Parade on December 24.

The Winter Park Express ski train also returns in December. The resort operates the service in partnership with the Colorado Department of Transportation.

What’s Open at the Base

A limited set of services is open for the early season. West Portal Rentals and the West Portal Tune Shop run daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Village Rentals, Zero Creek Gear House, and Mary Jane Rentals remain closed. The Season Pass Office and Group Ticket Desk at Balcony House are open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Food and retail options are open on a reduced schedule:

Starbucks opens at 7 a.m.

Moffat Market opens at 8 a.m. with a limited menu.

West Portal Outfitters opens at 8 a.m.

Derailer opens at 10 a.m., bar only.

Lessons are also available from opening day. Winter Park is offering Learn to Ski & Ride sessions, group lessons, and early-season private lessons.

Winter Park Town Gondola

Off the slopes, planning continues on the Winter Park town gondola. Alterra Mountain Company plans to finance and operate the 10-person gondola. It would run nearly two miles from Cooper Creek Square in downtown Winter Park to the resort base.

In May, the Town Council reviewed two design concepts for the gondola’s downtown portal. The site sits near town hall at 50 Vasquez Road. One design would close the street and create a year-round pedestrian plaza. The other would keep Vasquez Road open to two-way traffic, with wider sidewalks and new landscaping.

On the mountain, the first leg of the Connect Winter Park plan is a new gondola to replace the Gemini Express. The resort has said that work depends on all necessary approvals.

Winter Park is offering up to 40% off winter lodging, plus a $100 dining credit, for stays booked by November 30. Check the resort’s hours of operation page for updates.

Other Ski Resorts Open This Weekend

Winter Park joins a growing list of North American ski areas open this weekend. In Colorado, Arapahoe Basin opened first on October 28, followed by Keystone on October 30. Loveland opened on November 7, Copper Mountain on November 8, and Breckenridge on November 11 after a warm-weather delay. Vail Mountain also opened today. Wolf Creek reopens for weekend operations on Saturday and Sunday after historic flooding, with five lifts serving roughly 55% of its terrain. In California, Mammoth Mountain opened on November 5, eight days ahead of schedule, and Nevada’s Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe followed on November 6.

Alberta has four ski areas spinning lifts. Lake Louise opened on November 1, followed by Mt. Norquay on November 6 and Banff Sunshine Village on November 7. Nakiska is also open. In New Jersey, the indoor Big SNOW American Dream runs year-round.

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