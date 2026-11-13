Alterra Mountain Company has sold Aspenware, the platform that runs online lift ticket and season pass sales for resorts across North America, Australia and New Zealand. Andromeda Software Inc., part of Toronto-based Constellation Software Inc., announced the Aspenware acquisition on Friday, November 13. The announcement did not disclose financial terms.

Aspenware will keep its brand, team, products and resort relationships. Ali Ahmed steps in as general manager, and Will Treves is leaving as CEO.

What Aspenware Does for Ski Resorts

Resorts use Aspenware to sell lift tickets, season passes, lessons and rentals online. The platform links in real time to each resort’s point-of-sale system. It serves more than 12 million users and handles more than 3 million transactions a year.

The company sells three main products. Aspenware Commerce is the storefront guests see. Aspenware Identity gives guests a single login across a resort’s websites and apps, and Aspenware Unity syncs with resort inventory, pricing, and access control.

“Aspenware continues to be the leading and best ecommerce platform in the ski industry, and we’re proud of what the team has built,” said Gui Karyo, Alterra’s chief technology officer. “Andromeda’s long-term approach makes it the right home for Aspenware’s next chapter, and we look forward to its continued innovation and growth.”

Aspenware Acquisition Ends Four Years of Alterra Ownership

Aspenware started in Denver in 2001 as a custom software consultancy. It later built an e-commerce platform exclusively for mountain resorts.

Alterra and Aspen Skiing Company bought Aspenware through a joint venture in May 2022. At the time, the company served more than 50 ski resorts, including Boyne Resorts, Powdr Corporation and Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. However, Friday’s announcement names only Alterra as the seller and does not mention Aspen Skiing Company.

The purchase was one of several deals Alterra made under former CEO Jared Smith. Since June 2021, Alterra has also bought Snow Valley, California; Schweitzer, Idaho; Arapahoe Basin, Colorado; ski rental service Ski Butlers; and two heli-ski operators in British Columbia.

“Our aim in this process was to find an owner that would back Aspenware as a focused, standalone business,” Treves said. He added that Andromeda’s experience running software companies “will serve Aspenware and its clients well.”

Ahmed said resorts rely on Aspenware “every day of the season.” “Our priority is to keep Aspenware close to its resort partners and help them continue to grow their online business,” he said.

Aspenware Acquisition Comes Amid Price-Fixing Lawsuit

Aspenware’s software also appears in an ongoing antitrust case. Three skiers have sued Vail Resorts, Alterra, Boyne USA and Powdr in federal court in Colorado. They accuse the companies of conspiring to fix ski pass prices.

The complaint points to Alterra, Boyne and Powdr all using Aspenware’s dynamic pricing platform. The plaintiffs cite this as evidence of coordinated pricing. No court has ruled on the claims, and Friday’s announcement does not mention the case.

A Year of Change at Alterra

The sale comes during a year of major change for the Ikon Pass operator. Smith left as CEO earlier this year. A board executive committee then ran the company until Kelly Vohs took over on October 19.

In August, Alterra laid off an undisclosed number of employees, mostly in corporate services. A memo from co-owner KSL Capital Partners blamed slower growth across the ski industry rather than last winter’s poor snow.

Alterra also considered moving its headquarters to Salt Lake City. Instead, it chose to stay in Denver after state and city officials offered nearly $11 million in incentives. On Monday, November 9, the Denver City Council approved a lease in the former Denver Post building near Civic Center Park. About 275 employees will move there from River North in 2027.

For now, Aspenware’s resort clients should see little change. According to the announcement, the company will keep operating under its own name with its current team.

SnowBrains has reached out to both sides for comment and will update here if necessary.

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