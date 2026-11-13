Lindsey Vonn’s surgery to remove the hardware from her left leg and replace her ACL is behind her, and the American ski racer is now home from the hospital. The 42-year-old shared the news on Instagram on Thursday, November 12.

“Surgery went well! It took over 5 hours to remove all of the plates and screws from my leg and replace my ACL,” Vonn wrote. “I am home from the hospital now and thankful to be on the final road to a full recovery.”

Inside the Ninth Lindsey Vonn Surgery

The procedure was Vonn’s ninth since she crashed in the women’s downhill at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics in February. It took place on Monday, November 9, at the Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado, according to The Athletic. Two days later, Vonn posted a photo from her hospital bed saying the surgery had gone well. She also shared a picture of a bag holding the plates and screws pulled from her leg.

In Thursday’s post, Vonn thanked Dr. Tom Hackett, Dr. Viola, Lindsay Winninger and the U.S. Ski Team. She also thanked “all of the medical staff and, of course, my loved ones for helping me through this.” Hackett, an orthopedic surgeon who works with Vonn and Team USA, rebuilt her shattered leg in a six-hour operation in February, with Viola assisting.

From Crans-Montana to Cortina

Vonn’s road to this week began in late January. Nine days before her Olympic race, she ruptured the ACL in her left knee in a crash at the World Cup downhill in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. She chose to race in Cortina d’Ampezzo anyway, saying her medical team had cleared her to compete.

On February 8, Vonn was 13 seconds into the Olympic downhill when she caught her right arm on a gate after a jump. She crashed hard and was airlifted off the course. As SnowBrains reported, the crash had nothing to do with her knee. Vonn had gone high near the top of the course to take the most aggressive line.

The injuries were severe. Vonn suffered a complex tibia fracture, along with fractures to her fibular head and tibial plateau. She also broke her right ankle. The trauma caused compartment syndrome, a dangerous buildup of pressure inside the muscle.

Hackett, who was in Cortina only because of her ACL injury, performed an emergency fasciotomy to relieve that pressure. “He saved my life from being amputated,” Vonn said in February.

Vonn spent a week in a hospital in Treviso, Italy, where she underwent four surgeries. She then flew home to Colorado by private jet. Days later, she had a fifth operation that lasted more than six hours and left her leg held together by plates and screws. “I’m bionic for real now,” she joked on X.

Why the ACL Had to Wait

The hardware that saved Vonn’s leg also kept surgeons from fixing her knee. Doctors could not reconstruct the torn ligament while plates and screws held her tibia together. The bone had to heal first.

Vonn spent the next nine months waiting and rebuilding. She used a wheelchair for several weeks after the crash. Less than four weeks after the Olympics, she was back in the gym. In late August, she rode a road bike for the first time since the crash. “First time back on a road bike…I cried,” she wrote.

By early November, she was riding a hydrofoil in open water. Then came the operation she had been waiting for. “Basically what we’re doing is removing all of the plates and screws,” Vonn said in a video posted before the surgery. She added that she hoped it would be her last.

Recovery Timeline After the Latest Lindsey Vonn Surgery

The new ACL brings another six to nine months of rehab. The holes left behind by the removed screws also need time to heal.

Vonn has not announced her retirement. In December 2025, she won the season-opening downhill in St. Moritz, Switzerland, for her 83rd World Cup victory. At 41, she became the oldest athlete to win a World Cup ski race. She still led the downhill standings when she arrived in Cortina.

Weeks after the crash, Vonn told fans she was not ready to decide her future. “Rehab and recovery first,” she wrote then.

The U.S. Ski Team she thanked in her post has kept a place for her. On October 7, U.S. Ski & Snowboard named Vonn to the women’s A Team on its 49-athlete 2026-27 Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team, noting that she continues to recover from her Olympic injuries. Vonn told The Associated Press that any return to racing would come no earlier than the 2027-28 season, Ski Racing Media reported.

She has since left the door open. “I just don’t know what I’m going to feel like in nine months,” Vonn told Forbes this month. She added that she is very motivated.

For now, the hardware is out, and the new ligament is in. Vonn is home, and the final stretch of her recovery has begun.

The post 9th Lindsey Vonn Surgery Removes Every Plate and Screw From Her Leg appeared first on SnowBrains.