A contractor has been selected to build a new $100 million transit center at the mouth of Utah’s Big Cottonwood Canyon, bringing the state one step closer to a major transportation overhaul designed to reduce winter traffic.

Suffolk is the company named by the Utah Division of Facilities Construction and Management (DFCM) to build the Cottonwood Canyons Transit Center, an approximately $100 million parking structure and mobility hub along Wasatch Boulevard near the entrance to Big Cottonwood Canyon.

The project will provide approximately 1,800 parking spaces and serve as a staging area for up to 50 buses. Visitors can park at the facility and take public transportation to Brighton and Solitude ski resorts rather than driving farther up the canyon. Suffolk will partner with Wadsworth Brothers Construction, a Utah-based contractor with extensive experience working on transportation projects with the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT).

The transit center is part of a broader $264.5 million transportation improvement plan intended to address chronic winter congestion along State Route 190. The plan also includes more frequent bus service, improved bus stops, dedicated bus lanes, better pedestrian access, and a variable-priced toll system during peak travel periods.

A Major Step Toward Improving Canyon Access

UDOT completed its environmental study for the Big Cottonwood Canyon transportation improvements in May 2026, allowing the agency to move forward with final design, right-of-way acquisition, and construction. The goal is to make public transportation a more practical option for skiers, snowboarders, and other visitors heading to the canyon.

Under the proposed plan, buses will initially depart the new mobility hub every 10 to 15 minutes, with service eventually increasing to every seven minutes to each resort by 2050. Dedicated transit lanes and improved bus stops will also help buses avoid some of the traffic that regularly backs up during busy winter weekends. The project is designed to reduce the number of personal vehicles entering the canyon without significantly expanding the road or adding large amounts of parking farther up the canyon.

Some improvements could be operational by the start of the 2028 winter season.

For skiers and snowboarders heading to Brighton and Solitude, the new transit center could eventually provide a more reliable way to reach the resorts without spending hours sitting in canyon traffic. It also represents a significant investment in managing the growing number of visitors to one of Utah’s busiest ski destinations.

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