Mont-Edouard has officially entered a new development era. In early November, the municipality of L’Anse-Saint-Jean, which owns the ski area, signed a landmark agreement transferring mountain operations and real-estate development to La Compagnie des montagnes de ski du Quebec (CMSQ), led by French entrepreneur Christian Mars. The company, known in English as The Quebec Mountain Ski Company, has previously acquired two other Quebecois resorts in the last two years. It is a subsidiary of the Swiss group e-Liberty Services, made up of Franco-Swiss investors who already operate three resorts in Europe. Mars lives in the French-speaking canton of Neuchâtel, Switzerland, where his company e-Liberty Services — a tech company specializing in ski ticket sales — is also headquartered.

The final paperwork was signed on November 3 following municipal council resolutions passed in October. Selected out of six competing proposals in July 2025, CMSQ takes over operations from the Société de développement de L’Anse-Saint-Jean under a 99-year emphyteutic lease renewable every 33 years. As reported by Radio-Canada, this Quebec Civil Code structure allows the municipality to retain public ownership of the mountain and reclaim possession of the property and its improvements if the lease is not renewed.

“We transferred management under a lease. That’s not the same thing as an outright sale,” L’Anse-Saint-Jean Mayor André Simard told Radio-Canada. Simard, who served as Mont-Édouard’s first general manager when the ski area opened in 1990 and went on to manage Le Massif and Mont Grand-Fonds in addition to sitting on the board of the Association des stations de ski du Québec, welcomed the deal.

“I think the word is ‘finally,'” noted Simard. “It’s a page turning, and a new chapter opening for the management of the ski area. We have to look at it globally for the entire economic sector of L’Anse-Saint-Jean and the Bas-Saguenay. It’s news that will secure the future of our community and our development.”

He confirmed that all existing mountain staff will remain in place. Volunteerism and community pride have defined the resort for 35 years. “We needed to find a way to move into a new era of the ski industry, and partnering with the Compagnie des montagnes de ski du Québec speaks for itself,” he added. Under the agreement, CMSQ is committed to $44 million in investments on a set timeline, a track record Simard noted the operator has already proven at its other Quebec mountains.

In an interview on Radio-Canada’s C’est jamais pareil, Mars outlined his immediate priorities. First is rebuilding the main base lodge that was destroyed by fire in 2024 and increasing annual skier visits from their current 33,000 to 40,000. “If we increase volume, we will increase the resources needed to make the necessary investments,” Mars told C’est jamais pareil, calling Mont-Édouard “the missing piece” in CMSQ‘s strategic plan.

Once the municipality removes the former lodge’s foundation in spring 2027, CMSQ has 24 months to complete the new base chalet. When asked whether nearby ski areas, including CMSQ-operated Mont Lac-Vert, would be impacted by the investment at Mont-Édouard, Mars responded that CMSQ’s goal is not to “rob Peter to pay Paul.” He emphasized that every mountain under the CMSQ umbrella, which also includes Mont Grand-Fonds, Massif du Sud, Mont-Orignal, Belle-Neige, and Centre Vorlage, holds the same value and works together under the company’s multi-mountain pass.

Quebec has long been an East Coast skier’s paradise, known for deep snow, reliable winters, and unmatched cultural charm and joie de vivre. With Mars leading a wave of modernization across the province’s regional mountains, Quebec is entering an ambitious new era, one poised to put its authentic, community-rooted resorts on the global ski radar.

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