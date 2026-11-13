Wolf Creek Ski Area in Colorado will reopen for the 2026-27 season this weekend after historic flooding forced an extended closure, although skiers and snowboarders will face significant travel delays getting to the mountain. The resort announced that it will resume operations on Saturday, November 14, in coordination with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

Initially, Wolf Creek will operate on weekends while crews continue repairing extensive flood damage along U.S. Highway 160 and Wolf Creek Pass. Five lifts will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., providing access to approximately 54.5% of the ski area’s terrain. The operating lifts will include Treasure Stoke, Bonanza, Tumbler, Lynx and Nova. Additional lifts are expected to reopen as staffing allows and conditions improve. The Magic Carpet will also operate for children enrolled in Wolf Creek’s Wolf Pup and Rider programs.

Wolf Creek is offering reduced lift ticket prices for the reopening weekend under its Local Appreciation Rates. Adult tickets will cost $73, senior tickets $55 and children’s tickets $36.

The ski and snowboard school, rental facilities and Treasure Sports retail shop will also reopen. The main day lodge will serve burgers, fries, chili and soups, with additional menu items expected as the season progresses. Pathfinder Bar and the Continental Espresso Bar at the top of the Treasure Stoke lift will also be open.

According to Wolf Creek’s November 12 snow report, the mountain had 21 inches of snow at mid-mountain and 39 inches of snowfall year to date. The resort described conditions as excellent for early season, but warned visitors to expect variable snow coverage, including unmarked obstacles, exposed rocks and possible open water on trails. Skiers and snowboarders are advised to remain cautious and stay in control.

The reopening is possible because CDOT will temporarily restore travel across Wolf Creek Pass for the weekend. The highway is scheduled to reopen to traffic at 7 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, allowing visitors to reach the ski area from both Pagosa Springs and South Fork. However, the road remains an active construction zone. Flooding caused extensive damage at multiple locations, and repair crews will continue working along the route. CDOT is warning motorists to expect changing traffic patterns, narrow lanes, reduced speed limits and significant delays. Drivers should allow up to 40 minutes of additional travel time.

Two particularly challenging sections are expected along U.S. Highway 160. Between South Fork and Wolf Creek Summit, motorists will encounter two work zones in The Narrows, near mileposts 183 and 176. Both will involve alternating traffic controlled by temporary signals, with delays of up to 20 minutes at each location. Between Pagosa Springs and Wolf Creek Summit, approximately 10 miles of the highway will have shifting traffic patterns and restricted lanes. Concrete barriers and temporary signage will guide drivers through damaged sections and construction areas. CDOT has also warned that incoming winter weather could create hazardous driving conditions and potentially require additional safety closures.

The temporary reopening will not last throughout the week. Wolf Creek Pass is scheduled to close again at 6 a.m. on Monday, November 16, allowing contractors to continue repairs. CDOT is working toward permanently reopening the pass to traffic for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Motorists are advised not to stop or park along the highway shoulders outside their vehicles, and to watch for construction workers, flaggers and vehicles entering the roadway.

Real-time road conditions and travel updates are available through COTrip.org.

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