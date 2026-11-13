Breckenridge Conditions Report from Wednesday, November 11

Breckenridge Snow Conditions

Base Depth : 18 inches

: 18 inches Season Snowfall to Date : 5 inches

: 5 inches Lifts Open : 2/35

: 2/35 Trails Open : 1/187

: 1/187 Surface Conditions : Granular man-made snow

: Granular man-made snow Temperatures : low of 25ºF, high of 49ªF

: low of 25ºF, high of 49ªF Recent Snowfall : n/a

: n/a Snowmaking Status: Full blast (when conditions permit)

There may have been a 5-day delay, but opening day at Breckenridge finally came this Wednesday when the Colorado Superchair started spinning to serve Springmeier, the resort’s classic white ribbon of death and the first trail to open.

After battling above-freezing temps during the day and limited snowmaking windows at night, the snowmaking crew at Breckenridge put down a beautiful (and evenly wide) base to carve some first tracks. It was a bluebird day, temps in the mid-40s, the DJ spinning tracks at the base, and honestly, it felt more like a late-season spring ski day than anything, which isn’t bad by any means.

After skiing Arapahoe Basin, Keystone, and Loveland for all of their opening days, one thing that stood out about the terrain Breckenridge currently has open is the consistent pitch of Springmeier. While it may only be a green, its constant, fairly even slope lets you really get going on your way down, and you can build a rhythm for a long time. This is perfect for some early-season warm-up laps, and it was the first trail I’ve skied this season where my legs really started to feel it after putting in the work to carve up the entire trail all the way down.

I had the opportunity to speak with Daniel Ramker, Vice President of Mountain Operations at Breckenridge, who shed more light on the current snowmaking operations in progress. Now that Springmeier is open, the plan is to push towards the Peak 9 base, connecting the second most popular gateway of the resort to what is currently open, which, in turn, will help people spread out and allow more lifts to spin. While Mother Nature is not currently the most cooperative partner in this mission, every night provides short 6-8 hour snowmaking windows where the team is able to push on, and at a slow and steady pace, they should get there in no time.

This battle with temperatures could (and I say could because I am not a meteorologist) foreshadow what is to come for Colorado resorts this winter. There is plenty of talk about this Super El Niño inbound for North America’s ski season, and while most people want to fixate on how it will impact snowfall, an equally important factor is temperature.

This Super El Niñ0 yes, is likely to bring more precipitation to Colorado (although the state is right on the line), but it is also likely to bring warmer temperatures. And while Colorado, thanks to its high elevation, generally doesn’t have to worry about warm temperatures, the struggle we are already seeing with above-average early-season temperatures could continue into the winter. Chris Tomer, our favorite mountain meteorologist, dives deep into this topic on a recent episode of The SnowBrains Podcast, which I’d encourage you to check out if you want to learn more.

However, all of these early-season “signs” on what lies ahead for this winter are pure speculation combined with anecdotal experiences so far this season. It may have been a slightly later start than we expected, but Breckenridge is open now. It’s skiing great, and one storm is all it takes to turn the entire season around. Ullr, your turn to shine.

Breckenridge Key Data

Date Opened : 1961

: 1961 Multi-Destination Pass : Epic Pass

: Epic Pass Ownership : Vail Resorts

: Vail Resorts Number of Trails : 187

: 187 Skiable Acres : 2,908

: 2,908 Vertical Drop : 3,398′

: 3,398′ Base Elevation : 9,600′

: 9,600′ Summit Elevation : 12,998′

: 12,998′ Average Annual Snowfall : 355″

: 355″ Terrain Breakdown : Beginner: 11% Intermediate: 31% Advanced: 58%

: Number of Lifts : 35

: 35 Night Skiing : No

: No Other Activities : Nordic Skiing Snowshoeing Mountain Biking (summer)

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Breckenridge Weather

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The post Breckenridge, CO, Report: A Later-Than-Expected Opening Day That Was Worth The Wait appeared first on SnowBrains.