The Indy Pass 2026-27 lineup grew by 15 resorts on Thursday, and three of New York’s state-owned ski areas are joining the Indy Pass Allied Program.Belleayre Mountain, Gore Mountain, and Whiteface Mountain will give passholders discounts on up to two lift tickets at each resort.

The new additions include 10 alpine areas and five cross-country centers. They span Austria, British Columbia, Colorado, New Hampshire, New York, Norway, Quebec, Utah, and Washington. Norway alone adds four alpine resorts: Beito, Hafjell, Kvitfjell, and Oppdal.

Indy Pass 2026-27 Sale Reopens to Waitlist

The added capacity allows Indy Pass to reopen sales on a limited basis starting Friday, November 13. Waitlist members get first access, and Indy Pass will email each member when it’s their turn to buy. Anyone interested in a 2026-27 pass should join the waitlist at indyskipass.com.

Indy Pass caps sales each season to keep its independent resorts uncrowded. Its no-bank, no-interest payment plan remains available on all purchases.

Whiteface, Gore, and Belleayre Join Allied Program

“Adding Belleayre, Gore, and Whiteface is a huge win for our passholders,” said Indy Pass Director Erik Mogensen. “These are premier independent ski areas that are owned and operated by New York State, and they give a great many people incredible access to quality skiing and riding. This puts Indy Pass in a whole new category for East Coast families.”

The Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA) runs all three resorts. It also operates two new cross-country centers: Mt Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid and the Gore Mountain Nordic Center.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Indy Pass holders this season,” said Tait Wardlaw, ORDA’s vice president of marketing. “Passholders get discounted lift tickets at Belleayre, Gore and Whiteface, plus two days of Nordic skiing each at Mt Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid and at the Gore Mountain Nordic Center. Each offers well-groomed terrain for skiers and riders of every ability.”

Those Indy Pass lift ticket discounts apply to up to two tickets at each of the three resorts.

Destination Upgrade and Learn to Turn Pass

The news follows last week’s launch of the Destination Upgrade. The add-on lets passholders buy three additional ski and ride days across 13 major Indy Pass destinations.

Indy Pass will also announce its 2026-27 Learn to Turn Pass next week. The pass will come with an expanded list of participating resorts, and families can join the Learn to Turn waitlist now.

Full List of New Indy Pass 2026-27 Resorts

Alpine

Bad Kleinkirchheim, Austria

Beito Resort, Norway

Cherry Peak Ski Resort, Utah

Hafjell, Norway

Kvitfjell, Norway

Le Relais, Quebec

Mount Cain, British Columbia

Oppdal, Norway

Ski Mont Blanc, Quebec

Stoke Mountain, Washington

Cross-Country

Devil’s Thumb Ranch Resort & Spa, Colorado

Gore Mountain Nordic Center, New York

Mt Van Hoevenberg, New York

Oak Hill Outdoor Center, New Hampshire

Paul Smith’s College Visitor Interpretive Center, New York

Allied Program

Belleayre Mountain, New York

Gore Mountain, New York

Whiteface Mountain, New York

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