KFC Is Bringing American Fast Food to 2 Italian Mountain Restaurants and Locals Are Not Impressed

Italian ski resorts are known for their incredible on-mountain food options. From South Tyrolean specialties like canederli and Kaiserschmarrn to traditional Italian dishes, there is no shortage of high-quality food. A leisurely lunch at a mountain restaurant is often as much a part of the ski experience as the skiing itself. That tradition is now facing an unexpected addition at two well-known Italian resorts. Italian media outlets have reported that KFC is set to open restaurants inside existing mountain clubs at Madonna di Campiglio and Cortina d’Ampezzo in the Italian Dolomites on December 5, 2026. The American fast-food chain is partnering with SUPER G, the hospitality brand behind the two venues.

The two restaurants are opening inside the mountain clubs run by SUPER G, a hospitality company behind a series of dining and après-ski venues, according to Italian food outlets including Beverfood, Food Affairs, and Agenfood and local Italian newspapers like Il Dolomiti and Voci di Cortina. They are due to stay open through the end of the ski season. Italian reports describe them as the first fast-food restaurants directly on Italian ski slopes.

At Madonna di Campiglio, the restaurant will be in the Piana di Nambino area, at 1,700 meters (5,577 feet), next to Meraviglioso Campiglio. In Cortina d’Ampezzo, it will be inside the Faloria Mountain Club, in the Faloria-Cristallo area, at 2,123 meters (6,965 feet).

Beverfood reports that KFC will manage both directly. The menu will include Tender Crispy chicken, spicy wings, sandwiches, sides and Buckets. Beverfood says the fillets are whole pieces of chicken, hand-breaded and fried to order. Opening hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

The announcement has already prompted hundreds of comments on Facebook, many of them critical. Many locals would rather see traditional Alpine food served at altitude than fried chicken from an international fast-food chain. Reactions on the Facebook post by local outlet Voci di Cortina are reaching 150. They include hundreds of critical comments, many questioning why an international fast-food chain is going into mountain destinations known for regional food and traditions. One commenter wrote, in a translation from Italian: “Do we really needed this?” Another said the smell of canederli, or bread dumplings, would have been preferable. Others called it the “Americanization of the Dolomites” and said they would rather have polenta and sausage.

Some comments focused on the changing character of mountain hospitality. One user recalled the welcoming restaurants and traditional dishes once found in mountain refuges, arguing that commercial interests were increasingly taking priority. Another asked why bring a global brand to a place when visitors can find KFC in cities around the world.

To be fair, the reaction were not all negative. One commenter welcomed a more affordable option, arguing that prices at existing mountain venues can put a meal out of reach for ordinary visitors. But the vast majority was scathing, with many wondering if the announcement was a joke.

While SnowBrains could not find a statement from KFC Italia or SUPER G published on either company’s own channels, the breadth of reports from food and ski outlets indicates that this is no belated April fools joke.

Marzia Farè, KFC Italia’s chief marketing officer, was quoted by Italian food outlets including Beverfood, Food Affairs, and Agenfood as saying: “We strongly wanted this project because it perfectly represents the way we imagine the evolution of KFC.” Italian outlets also quote her describing the aim of “continuing to surprise and reaching places where no one would expect to find us,” and saying Gen Z has always been one of the brand’s most loyal audiences. According to Il Dolomiti, Farè said that the format would reinforce the brand’s premium positioning and help reach young families and mountain enthusiasts.

SUPER G founder Andrea Baccuini was quoted as saying: “We believe that hospitality must be able to interpret the plurality of its audiences.” He added that an international brand, familiar to different generations, is entering the offer of the company’s Mountain Clubs.

For KFC, the two openings represent an opportunity to take the brand into an unexpected setting and reach a broader audience. For some locals, however, the offering of American fast food in Italian on-mountain restaurants sits wrong. It certainly raises questions about what makes eating in the Italian mountains special in the first place. Whether skiers embrace a Bucket of fried chicken at altitude or stick with canederli, polenta, and other regional favourites remains to be seen. In the meantime we can only hope that this is an elaborate PR stunt and turns out to be a hoax.

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