Mount Norquay, AB, Bumps Up Opening Day for 2026-27 Season

Mount Norquay in Banff, Alberta, will kick off its 101st winter season on Friday, November 6, beating its projected opening date by 24 hours. The winter countdown in the province is officially wrapping up as snow fever hits high gear. Mountain operations shifted the launch forward after a cold snap allowed the resort to run snow guns around the clock. Snowmaking, along with 13 cm (5 inches) of natural snowfall over the past week, has created a 30-cm (12-inch) base on the lower mountain.

Banff’s SkiBig3 collective is leading early-season resort openings across Western Canada. Fellow member destination Banff Sunshine Village will also open to the public on Nov. 6, while Lake Louise Ski Resort began 2026-27 operations on Sunday, November 1, five days ahead of schedule. Alberta’s Nakiska Ski Area in Kananaskis will launch its first early-season weekend preview operations on Saturday, November 7. British Columbia resorts, such as Whistler Blackcomb and Sun Peaks Resort, are scheduled to open the third weekend in November.

Opening day at Mount Norquay will feature the Cascade Chair, the Sundance Learning Area, and a progressive early-season terrain park. The resort has also expanded its base facilities by installing a new surface lift between the Main Lodge and the Tube Park, tripling the capacity of the beginner terrain. Lessons will be offered on opening day. While immediate plans for 2026-27 focus on the resort’s lower mountain area, long-term plans for Norquay as it heads into its second century include replacing the North American Chair – Western Canada’s first chairlift line – with a new sightseeing gondola.

Skiers heading to Alberta resorts just need to keep an operational shift in mind. Following a recent transition to permanent daylight saving time, morning lifts across the province will now spin 30 minutes later, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., giving mountain crews adequate morning light. With opening day temperatures hovering right around 1°C (34°F) under a mix of sun and clouds, and more flurries in the forecast Sunday, the winter season is officially in swing.

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