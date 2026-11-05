Construction Begins on Private Ruby Mountain Ski Area in Nevada

Construction is officially underway at a privately owned ski area in Nevada’s Ruby Mountains, with Elko County issuing $7.2 million in building permits for two chairlifts.

The permits issued in October are valued at $3 million and $4.2 million, according to the Elko Daily, and cover the installation of two lifts on the property outside Elko, Nevada, owned by Peter Christodoulo. Modern Land and Development is listed as the subcontractor on both permits.

In a phone call with SnowBrains, Christodoulo confirmed that construction has already begun on a lower and upper lift on the property, with the lower lift hoped to be functional this season. “We are excited for the next steps, and look forward to being good stewards of the land,” Christodoulo said.

The permits mark a significant step forward for a project that has faced opposition since it was first proposed.

From Public Resort Proposal to Private Ski Concept

The Ruby Mountains project originally attracted attention in 2024 when Christodoulo proposed building a public ski resort on his ranch. The vision was to bring lift-served skiing to a mountain range often called the “Swiss Alps of Nevada,” known for its rugged peaks, north-facing terrain, and abundant powder.

However, concerns surrounding zoning, infrastructure, water use, and environmental impacts ultimately derailed the public resort proposal.

A scaled-back version was later approved by the Elko County Planning Commission in March 2026. The new plan allows for a private ski area with a small lodge, limited guest accommodations, and up to five chairlifts.

The approved plan also includes restrictions on guest stays, prohibits night skiing, and requires lifts to be removed if they go unused for five years. Summer recreation, including mountain biking, is also a possibility.

Legal Challenges Remain

The project has not moved forward without opposition. In May, the Elko County Board of Commissioners rejected nine appeals challenging the Planning Commission’s approval of the private ski area.

In June, two parties filed additional legal challenges against the development. Those cases remain pending in the court system. Despite the ongoing legal disputes, the latest building permits indicate that construction is moving ahead. Elko County issued approximately $10.9 million in building permits across residential and commercial projects during October, with the two Ruby Mountain chairlifts accounting for $7.2 million of that total.

The Ruby Mountains have long been considered one of Nevada’s premier backcountry skiing destinations. The range features dozens of peaks above 10,000 feet and receives an estimated 300 inches of dry Great Basin powder annually. Despite the impressive terrain, lift-served skiing has remained largely absent from the area. For now, the private project will bring that long-discussed possibility closer to reality, although access will remain limited. With two chairlifts now under construction and approval for as many as five, the project is beginning to take shape. Whether the Ruby Mountains will ever see a publicly accessible ski resort remains an open question.

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