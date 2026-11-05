A Slew of Storms Could Bring 100-Plus Inches of Snow to Whistler’s Peaks by Mid-November

With back-to-back atmospheric rivers headed toward the West Coast of North America and continued precipitation forecast through mid-November, resorts such as Whistler Blackcomb could see several feet of snow in the coming weeks … if temperatures stay cold enough.

October 2026 was unusually dry across Southern BC. The Vancouver airport recorded 1.5 inches (38.8 mm) of precipitation during the month, just 32% of its historical average, according to The Weather Network. It looks like that dry spell is about to be snapped, as a series of wet storms prepares to make landfall this November.

November 4–6: The Snow Begins

The snow kicked off in BC late on November 4, as a cold front swept across the South Coast. With precipitation moving in, upper elevations at Whistler could see a few inches and freezing levels should hold steady around mid-mountain elevations of about 4,900 feet (1,600 meters ).

November 6–8: The First Atmospheric River

As we head into the weekend, precipitation should begin to ratchet up, but unfortunately, so will temperatures. The atmospheric river, forecast to make landfall by Friday night, should bring consistent rain, alpine snow and sustained alpine winds to the region through Sunday morning. By midday Saturday, freezing levels will briefly peak at about 8,500 feet (2,591 m), well above even the highest lift-accessed terrain at Whistler. Between Friday night and early Sunday morning, Whistler Village, sitting at just 2,214 feet (675 m), is slated to see nearly 3 inches (71 mm) of rain. If temps on the mountain remain low, that precipitation could bring multiple feet of snow to high-elevation areas over that time span. However, given Saturday’s expected warming, the future remains uncertain, to say the least.

November 8–9: A Cold Snap

Thankfully, following the weekend’s storm, temperatures are expected to cool back down dramatically. As the storm tapers out, cold, dry air is expected to rush over the region, dropping freezing levels as low as 1,640 feet (500 m) by around 6 a.m. Monday. Some precipitation is still expected to fall during this cold stretch, as the mid-mountain could see about 3.5 inches (9 cm),of snow between early Sunday and Monday morning, with even lower elevations potential getting a dusting.

November 10–13: The Second Atmospheric River

As early as Tuesday, a second atmospheric river is slated to slam not just the Whistler area but much of the West Coast, though its exact timing remains unsettled, with intensity increasing throughout the week.NOAA currently reports a moderate risk of heavy precipitation beginning on November 12, from regions of Northern California to the Canadian border, with flooding among the possible hazards. While high accumulation is expected to varying extents, temperatures remain a big uncertainty. In the Whistler Blackcomb area, freezing levels are forecast to hover around mid-mountain elevation during this time period, which would stack potentially feet of snow on the summit while leaving the lower mountain drenched in rain.

During this stretch, freezing levels will be of critical importance. A one-degree swing in one direction or the other could be the difference between building a base that will last well into the season and an outright destruction of what little snow has managed to pile up at Whistler, and across the West, thus far this season.

November 14–20: The cooldown to Opening Day

Encouragingly, heading into the next weekend, temperatures are expected to drop as precipitation persists. While it’s important to note that predictions this far in advance have limited accuracy, mid-mountain temps, as of now, are expected to remain below freezing throughout the weekend, setting the stage for another considerable batch of snow. Furthermore, snow and low temperatures could persist throughout the week leading up to the resort’s projected November 20 opening.

Forecasts through November 13 at Whistler Blackcomb

Base, 2,214 feet (675 m): 0–1 inch (0–3 cm)

Mid-mountain, 4,839 feet (1,475 m): 10–45 inches (25–114 cm)

Summit, 7,493 feet (2,284 m): 50–120 inches (127–305 cm)

*Keep in mind, this is the forecast total amount of snow falling on the ground through Friday, November 13. Given the warm nature of the upcoming storms, snow falling earlier could be wiped out by rain, meaning these numbers may not be an accurate representation of what the snow depth will look like come the morning of the 14th.

While heavy precipitation over the coming days and weeks is nearly a foregone conclusion at this point, snow is anything but. Freezing levels will play a major role in determining whether November 2026 is a month to remember or forget for eager BC skiers. Keep an eye on the forecasts over the next several days, as predictions should become more accurate as we draw closer to the storms. Head over to snowbrainsweather.com for updated snow predictions, freezing levels, wind, cloud cover and more at Whistler and resorts around the globe.

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