8 of the World’s Best Car-Free Ski Resorts with Ski-In/Ski-Out Access

Strap on your skis, hit the slopes, and return directly to your accommodation in the afternoon: ski-in/ski-out access and car-free ski resorts offer an especially convenient winter holiday experience. Switzerland pioneered this approach. Hardly any other country offers as many car-free villages and ski resorts. Ski-in/ski-out access makes a winter holiday particularly hassle-free. In car-free ski resorts, this experience is complemented by snow-covered village streets, reduced traffic, and a relaxed atmosphere. Several destinations demonstrate just how comfortably winter sports and car-free travel can be combined.

Skiresort, the world’s largest ski resort testing and review platform, presents selected destinations from around the globe that offer an exceptionally comfortable ski holiday without the need for a car. With comprehensive information and reviews of more than 6,100 ski resorts worldwide, Skiresort provides valuable guidance when choosing the ideal winter sports destination. All featured ski resorts and destinations have been personally visited and tested by Skiresort.

Aletsch Arena – Riederalp/Bettmeralp/Fiesch-Eggishorn (Switzerland)

The Aletsch Arena offers three ideal destinations for a car-free ski holiday: Bettmeralp, Riederalp and Fiescheralp are all “car-free, ski-in/ski-out” resorts. The slogan “From bed to board” can be taken quite literally here. All three villages are accessible exclusively by cable car from the valley below. Together, they form a truly car-free winter sports area where all accommodation offers ski-in/ski-out access. Cars remain in the valley, and travelling by train is equally convenient: visitors can continue directly from the railway stations by gondola.

Saas-Fee (Switzerland)

Located at an altitude of around 1,800 metres, Saas-Fee is completely car-free. The ski area extends up to approximately 3,600 metres and offers numerous accommodation options close to the ski lifts and winter sports facilities. Cars remain in large parking garages at the entrance to the village. Traditional chalets, snow-covered paths and an impressive mountain panorama shape the atmosphere in the village itself. Thanks to the short distances to the mountain lifts and slopes, getting out onto the ski runs is particularly easy.

Zermatt (Switzerland)

Zermatt consistently maintains a car-free village centre. Private vehicles are only permitted as far as Täsch, from where visitors continue by public transport or organised transfers. This keeps the village largely free of conventional road traffic. One special feature: electric vehicles are permitted for local transport in Zermatt. These include electric taxis, hotel shuttles and delivery vehicles. They form an integral part of the car-free mountain village’s transport system, providing convenient local mobility without changing its character through conventional car traffic.

Wengen and Mürren (Switzerland)

The two Swiss mountain villages of Wengen and Mürren in the Jungfrau Region offer a ski holiday combining spectacular Alpine panoramas, traditional village charm and easy access to winter sports. Both villages are car-free, making them particularly attractive to holidaymakers seeking peace and tranquillity in the mountains and a hassle-free start to their ski day.

Serfaus (Austria)

The ski resort of Serfaus in Tyrol is largely car-free and even has its own underground railway. The driverless Dorfbahn connects the car park, village centre and mountain lifts – offering skiers an unusually convenient way to access the Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis ski area.

Avoriaz (France)

The French ski resort of Avoriaz, located within the cross-border Les Portes du Soleil ski area, is considered a prime example of ski-in/ski-out convenience. The entire resort is designed around winter sports: all accommodation offers direct access to the ski area, while the snow-covered streets become routes for skiers and pedestrians. Cars remain in the designated car parks on the outskirts of the resort.

Tremblant (Canada)

At Mont Tremblant in the Canadian province of Québec, ski-in/ski-out convenience meets the charm of a colourful, car-free pedestrian village. The Cabriolet gondola transports visitors from the car parks above the village down through the charming resort and directly towards the slopes.

Mt. Buller (Australia)

The Australian ski resort of Mt. Buller in the state of Victoria combines alpine skiing with a traffic-restricted mountain village. During the winter season, vehicle traffic is prohibited within the village. Visitors park in designated car parks below the resort and reach their accommodation by shuttle bus or transfer. Chairlifts also provide access to the slopes from the parking areas.

Skiresort supports winter sports enthusiasts with detailed ski resort reviews, information on accommodation options and comprehensive data on slopes, lifts and other winter sports facilities. This allows holidaymakers to make a more informed decision about which ski resort best suits their individual needs before booking.

The world’s largest ski resort test portal, “ Skiresort.com” provides detailed and personal test reports on leading international ski destinations. Carefully compiled data on over 6,100 ski resorts on every continent also make “Skiresort” a comprehensive source of information for skiers. On the website, winter sports enthusiasts can find around 3,400 piste maps, 900 daily updated snow reports, 5,300 weather reports, 5,500 webcams and useful information about new lifts. All data is also available on the free “ Skiresort app ”.

The company has been successfully established on the German market since 1998. The English-language platform “ Skiresort.com” went online in 2010. The world’s leading ski resort portal, “Skiresort,” is also available in Dutch, Italian, and French versions. The test portal is operated by the Munich-based company “Skiresort Service International GmbH” with Managing Directors Oliver Kern and Peter Krafft. During the 2025-26 winter season, Skiresort’s online platforms attracted 21 million visitors. “ Skiresort Service International ”, the company behind “Skiresort” and the world’s largest supplier of snow reports, delivers snow reports to over 100 high-reach partners – it is also the leading provider of complete ski resort data and ski weather information.

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