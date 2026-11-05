AccuWeather Names El Niño “Winners” and “Losers” for 2026-27 Season

Weather forecasters predict that this year’s El Niño event will become one of the strongest and most active on record. In typical El Niño winters, water temperatures in the Pacific Ocean average around 0.5°C to 1.4°C above normal, causing winters to be generally milder and warmer. However, this year’s “super El Niño” has already pushed Pacific regions to 2.1°C to 2.6°C, with peaks forecast at 3.5°C to 4.3°C. The result? A mix of unprecedentedly wet, dry, and warm conditions scattered throughout North America, greatly affecting this year’s ski season.

With winter quickly approaching and North American ski resorts putting final touches on preseason preparations (and some even opening), the 2026-27 El Niño’s full effects are soon to be realized, and winter could look very different in various regions. In anticipation of this year’s unheard-of ski season, global weather forecasting and media company AccuWeather has listed its “winners” and “losers” based on how much snowfall each region is expected to get.

Here are AccuWeather’s projected winners and losers for the 2026-27 ski season.

Winners: Sierra Nevada and Central/Southern Rockies

AccuWeather predicts fruitful, snow-filled seasons for resorts across the Sierra Nevada and the Central and Southern Rocky Mountains. This is because the climate pattern shifts the Pacific jet stream southward, carrying critical moisture across the region. When heavy moisture and active storm systems meet the Sierra Nevada and the Southern and Central Rockies, the moisture freezes and falls as snow when it reaches higher elevations. Base elevations for resorts in southern Colorado and New Mexico frequently sit around 8,000 to 9,000 feet, with peaks climbing past 12,000 feet. At those elevations, the air is naturally cold enough to force precipitation to freeze and fall as snow.

Some resorts in the Sierra Nevada and the Central and Southern Rockies are already off to a hot start. Colorado’s Arapahoe Basin and Keystone Resort have already opened, with plenty more blowing snow to build early-season bases.

While many of these areas struggled last year, the El Niño moisture could turn things around, and Salt Lake City could be one of the most popular beneficiaries. Salt Lake City measured just 3.7 inches of snow last winter, which was its least snowy season since records began in the 1880s. This year, however, AccuWeather is forecasting 50-65 inches to fall.

These are some of the most popular resorts across the Sierra Nevada and the Central/Southern Rockies that could be in for excellent seasons:

Tahoe-area Resorts (Palisades Tahoe, Northstar, Kirkwood, Heavenly, Sierra-at-Tahoe, Mt. Rose)

Mammoth Mountain

Bear Valley Mountain Resort

Arapahoe Basin

Breckenridge

Crested Butte

Telluride

Taos

Alta

Snowbird

Losers: Midwest, East Coast, Pacific Northwest

While the Sierra Nevada and the Central and Southern Rocky Mountains are expected to have solid seasons, AccuWeather predicts the Midwest, East Coast, and Pacific Northwest to struggle. In the Midwest, El Niño typically brings a milder, drier winter, while the weather event tends to block or weaken polar jet stream plunges on the East Coast, causing similar winter conditions. In the Pacific Northwest, it is storm inconsistencies and the lack of moisture that could put the nail in the coffin.

“The storm track across the Northwest will be a bit inconsistent, so likely periods of snow and cold followed by several weeks with dry and warmer conditions,” AccuWeather Long-range Expert Paul Pastelok said, explaining the PNW’s situation. “The best chance for consistent snow would be December to early January.”

In the Midwest, AccuWeather seems to think that the season could ultimately get cut short.

“It is shaping up to be a bumpy season for skiers and snowboarders across the Midwest, with some resorts potentially closing earlier than normal,” AccuWeather wrote in its announcement, detailing that limited natural snow is expected in December.

East Coast skiers could be in for a season full of rough conditions.

“Many storms with ice and rain will keep conditions rather sloppy on the slopes with more bare spots than usual,” Pastelok said.

While the weather is becoming increasingly unpredictable as climate change continues to fester, this year’s unprecedented El Niño could leave some regions winning and others losing. The strength of this year’s El Niño is also a point of concern for many, as a changing climate could lead to even stronger events in the future. Ultimately, the way ski resorts deal with weather conditions is changing. Resorts are investing in snow guns more than ever, helping them push through difficult seasons in an effort to get their guests on the snow. And while some resorts could see heavy snow this year, there’s no guarantee that it will stay strong in future seasons. And because of that, ski resorts understand that adapting to the ever-changing weather patterns is key to survival.

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