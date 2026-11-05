Brian Head, UT, Postpones Opening Day

Skiers at Brian Head, Utah, will have to wait a few more days for their first laps. The Southern Utah resort recently announced that it has been forced to postpone its opening day. According to the resort, the decision to postpone comes as unseasonably warm weather moves through the area, keeping it from building a strong enough base to open for the season.

“We got two good nights of snowmaking over the last two days, but it hasn’t been quite cold enough to build the base we need. We got close, but we’re not quite ready,” Brian Head wrote in its announcement on Instagram. “So unfortunately we have to postpone opening day.”

The resort has not yet announced an updated opening date, but hopes to open sooner rather than later. “We don’t know when that will be, except that it will be as soon as we can,” the resort wrote.

This year’s delay is nearly a mirror image of last year. Brian Head had initially planned to open its 2025-26 season on November 14, but was forced to delay a week due to warm early-season weather. It officially began its season on November 21, 2025, thanks to ideal snowmaking temperatures finally moving through southern Utah.

While last year’s delay lasted only a week, this year might not be as lucky. Over the next week, daily high temperatures are expected to be consistently in the high 30s and low 40s, keeping snowmaking crews off the hill during the daytime hours. While nighttime temperatures will be cooler, sitting in the upper 20s, the warmer daytime temperatures make it difficult for Brian Head to maintain snow blown throughout the night.

This season may be getting off to a slow start at Brian Head, but overall season forecasts are looking much more positive. An unprecedentedly strong El Niño event is expected to strike North America this winter, marked by strikingly high Pacific Ocean water temperatures. For southern Utah and Brian Head, this means plenty of moisture, and when that moisture mixes with the resort’s mountain elevation, it falls as snow. All Brian Head needs is the temperature to cooperate, and in about two weeks, it could. Daily high temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s, which is ideal for snowmaking. The nights will be even cooler, dropping into the mid-to-high teens.

Weather forecasters like AccuWeather predict Southern Utah to see above-average snowfall this season, thanks to its position near El Niño’s southern jet stream. The southern jet stream will bring critical moisture to Brian Head, falling as snow once the temperatures drop.

So while Brian Head may have delayed its opening due to a November warm spell, this season is actually expected to be quite a good one. Utah skiers just need to stay patient as the temperatures slowly drop, and in about two to three weeks, the first laps at Brian Head could happen.

We want to ski and ride as much as everyone in the Brian Head community,” the resort wrote. “It won’t be long. Stay tuned.”

Updates on Brian Head’s next opening day announcement can be found on the resort’s website.

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