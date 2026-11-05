SnowBrains Forecast: Europe’s Western Alps Favor a 10-20 cm Refresh

Europe’s snow forecast favors a modest western Alps refresh through Saturday, with the largest remaining accumulations around Cervinia, Verbier, and Zermatt. Friday brings the main precipitation, followed by colder temperatures and a Saturday taper. Much of Austria receives little fresh snow, while the Dolomites see only light amounts. The best additions favor higher mountain terrain, with early-season operating limits shaping where that snow can actually be skied.

The storm already affecting the French Alps and the Matterhorn area continues Thursday night and Friday, while precipitation expands around Chamonix and Verbier. Guidance broadly supports this timing and the western focus, although snowfall intensity varies considerably. Recent forecasts have increased the expected snowfall around Verbier and parts of the French Alps, while keeping Cervinia nearly steady. Remaining totals through Sunday reach 13-17 cm at Cervinia, Verbier, and Zermatt. Snow levels generally start around 2,000 to 2,200 meters across the wetter western areas, then fall toward 1,500 to 1,800 meters Friday night into Saturday. That favors rain or wet snow at lower elevations initially, with denser mountain snow becoming moderately lighter as temperatures fall. Cervinia stays colder, supporting better snow quality through more of the precipitation.

Snowfall fades Saturday morning across much of the west, with only weak, scattered showers lingering into Sunday. St. Moritz receives a smaller refresh extending into Saturday morning, while Wengen sees light accumulations and the Austrian areas remain mostly dry or barely dusted. Forecast winds show little support for a widespread strong-wind event during the main snowfall. Verbier has announced a restricted Lac des Vaux opening for Saturday, followed by weekend-only operation during November, according to its official opening notice. This remains preseason base building at Tignes and Val Thorens, whose opening calendar and season announcement place their starts on November 21. Sölden reports its glacier ski area open for skiing, but this weather system contributes little fresh snow there.

A generally drier and milder pattern becomes more likely early next week, before a less certain chance of renewed snowfall toward the middle of November. Some light high-mountain precipitation remains possible around the western border ranges, but support for another substantial near-term storm is limited. Rising temperatures would make fresh cover at lower elevations more vulnerable to softening and settling, while colder high terrain should preserve it better. Farther ahead, guidance offers a plausible return to colder, more unsettled weather, with opportunities for broader mountain snowfall. The timing, strength, and favored areas vary substantially, so the useful commitment remains this weekend’s modest western refresh.

Europe Snow Forecast Resort Totals (Thu Nov 05 – Sun Nov 08)

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