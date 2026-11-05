Where to Stay for Beaver Creek’s Biggest Ever World Cup Event

Beaver Creek is hosting its largest World Cup alpine skiing event of all time this December.

Not only does the 2026 Stifel Birds of Prey World Cup present one of few opportunities to see the world’s fastest skiers race in North America, but both men and women will test their speed on the famously harrowing Birds of Prey course over two weekends (seven races) of competition. The Dec. 3-13 event also includes a packed schedule of live music, autograph signings, fireworks, bib draws, award ceremonies and one of the best beer festivals in Colorado, the Beers of Prey Dec. 5, and an all-new cocktail festival, the Cheers of Prey, Dec. 12.

Before the holiday crowds land, Beaver Creek’s World Cup weekends are an awesome way to get amped up for the season – watching skiers hit 100 mph while carving around gates and launching over massive jumps. It’s rare on the World Cup tour to get front row access to the finish area for free, but the Birds of Prey grandstand seats and surrounding areas are open on a first-come basis. There is also no more picturesque place to spend a pre-holiday weekend than Beaver Creek, with its free chocolate chip cookie and village glowing in twinkling lights and ice sculptures.

This time of year also tends to be more affordable than the majority of the ski season. Here are the top three places to stay at Beaver Creek for World Cup fans.

Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa

As the only ski-in, ski-out luxury hotel in Beaver Creek Village, the Park Hyatt is as front and center to the pre- and post-race festivities as one can get. Already one of the nicest hotels in the Colorado Rockies, the Park Hyatt just underwent a $20 million renovation, each of its 189 rooms and suites outfitted with new leather, wood and wool accents, antique brass and bronze finishes, new carpet, quartz countertops and thoughtful artwork.

In addition to direct slope access to and from the Centennial Express chairlift (it remains to be seen how much early season terrain will be open to the public, but for sure there will be something available from this lift), this five-star lodging is home to all-luxury everything. This includes the Exhale Spa, offering every imaginable type of facial or massage as well as a heated outdoor pool, hot tubs, yoga and wellness classes and expansive fitness area.

The hotel’s restaurant and bars also extend to the heated patio, equipped with the largest fire pit in the whole Vail Valley. Guests receive free gourmet s’mores kits and Beaver Creek bakers typically make an extra trip to the Hyatt patio every afternoon with the free steaming hot cookies. To jump-start your season spirit, the World Cup races land just in time for the Park Hyatt’s pop-up holiday bar.

The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch

Equally as luxurious, The Ritz-Carlton is ideal for visitors who want to step away from the hoopla of Beaver Creek Village for a quiet nightly escape. Free shuttles take guests to and from the village (five minutes away), so you can rejoin the action whenever you like. Resembling a castle á la Hogwarts from Harry Potter, the Ritz feels regal in every way, each room equipped with a gas fireplace and cozy log beams. The onsite restaurants include Sakaba, serving some of the freshest sushi around and the Michelin-recommended Wyld, serving elevated comfort fare for dinner and breakfast. The Ritz is also home to a top-tier spa, complete with heated outdoor pool and multiple whirlpools as well as indoor grotto, cold plunge, saunas, steam room, fitness areas and daily yoga and wellness classes.

If Mother Nature delivers the goods early season, one of the greatest features of The Ritz is ski-in, ski-out access on the Bachelor Gulch Express chairlift, which you might just have all to yourself if all the variables fall into place.

In addition to its own fire pits and s’mores offerings, the Ritz has a long list of Winter Experiences, included guided skiing, winter fly fishing and mixology classes. The property is offering an exclusive two-night Birds of Prey special and will be decked out in international flags to celebrate the event.

The Charter at Beaver Creek

Situated in Beaver Creek Village, a short walk from the slopes and the center of the action, The Charter is one of the resort’s longest standing lodges and most affordable accommodation choices. It also happens to be where most of the athletes stay. This means you could find yourself riding the elevator with half the Swiss or Norwegian downhill squad.

While missing a few of the high-end features of the options above, The Charter is clean and comfortable, its units (studios to three bedrooms) spacious and welcoming, many equipped with full kitchens. There is also a spa with a variety of treatments, indoor pool, large fitness center and several outdoor hot tubs.

There’s two full weekends to take advantage of the wall-to-wall festivities scheduled for the 2026 Birds of Prey World Cup.

The post Where to Stay for Beaver Creek’s Biggest Ever World Cup Event appeared first on SnowBrains.