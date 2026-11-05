Indy Pass Launches Destination Upgrade, Allowing Up to 5 Days at Select Resorts

Indy Pass today introduced the Destination Upgrade, an add-on that gives passholders three extra ski/ride days at participating destination resorts in the Rockies, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and the Alps. The upgrade makes a full family ski vacation possible without paying mega-pass prices.

Paired with the two days the Indy Pass already includes at each of its 300+ member resorts, the upgrade lets skiers and riders spend up to five days at one of the 13 destinations in the 2026-27 pilot program, or spread their three days among them. Upgrade days can only be used at participating resorts. Indy Pass specific lodging deals are also being offered on a resort-by-resort basis.

The upgrade cost for adults starts at $199 and $129 for kids, depending on which Indy Pass was purchased and when. That means a family can now plan a full destination ski vacation and use their pass at independent ski areas all season long. “We’re thrilled about what this means for passholders and for some of our largest resort partners,” Indy Pass Director Erik Mogensen said. “The Destination Upgrade gives families more time at some of the best destinations on our pass for far less than a mega pass costs. Skiers want to put their money behind independent mountains, and now they can do that while enjoying a longer trip.”

Current 2026-27 passholders can buy the Destination Upgrade through the Indy Pass estore starting November 5, and the three extra days load automatically onto their existing pass. These days are not subject to blackouts, similar to the Indy+ Pass. Upgrade pricing depends on the core pass initially purchased.

“Independence is the key to our success,” Michael J. Ballingall, Senior Vice President of Big White Ski Resort in British Columbia, said. “We’ve been asked many times to join the big corporate ticket programs, but we’ve chosen to remain independent. Our hotels, restaurants, and transportation services are run by local owner-operators and families who have been part of this community for years. That’s what makes the experience special. The people running the resort are the people you’ll meet over coffee, helping kids on the magic carpets or working in the rental shop. We look forward to hosting new and returning Indy Passholders at one of Canada’s largest ski resorts.”

13 resorts have joined the 2026-27 Destination Upgrade program:

United States

49° North Mountain Resort, WA

Brundage Mountain Resort, ID

Powderhorn Mountain Resort, CO

Red Lodge Mountain, MT

Silver Mountain Resort, ID

Tamarack Mountain Resort, ID

Canada

Big White Ski Resort, BC

Castle Mountain, AB

Europe

Innsbruck Region, Austria

Kaunertal Glacier, Austria

Leukerbad Torrent, Switzerland

Pitztal Glacier, Austria

SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser – Brixental, Austria

New Resorts Coming Soon

Indy Pass will announce at least 10 new resorts in the coming weeks. The new resorts will be available to 2026-27 passholders to visit this season. While the 2026-27 Indy Pass is currently off sale to new purchasers, it’s strongly recommended that skiers/riders interested in purchasing a pass join the waitlist. Waitlist members will be notified if additional passes become available on a first-come, first-served basis.

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