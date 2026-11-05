SnowBrains Forecast: Warmth and Rain Slow Winter Preparations Across the Northeast

The Northeast snow forecast favors mild weather and rain showers before gradual cooling brings a chance for minor mountain coatings Sunday into early next week. Natural base building remains limited, and colder nights offer only a gradual improvement for snowmaking. None of the resorts covered in this forecast are open for skiing. Killington has ruled out opening this weekend and continues to prohibit uphill access.

Thursday through Saturday, November 5-7, remain too warm for meaningful natural snowfall across the New England mountains. Thursday’s showers cross the region in mild air, with many mountain locations reaching the 50s to lower 60s. Friday stays unseasonably mild despite some cooling, and nights provide little opportunity to preserve existing snow or resume productive snowmaking. The transition described in Tuesday’s outlook remains on track, but the heavier Friday rain threat is increasingly focused near the New Hampshire and Maine coast. Mountain precipitation should be more intermittent, with substantial dry breaks. Another disturbance could spread showers farther inland Saturday, while snow levels remain above the New England summits.

Sunday through Tuesday morning bring a clearer cooling trend than a snowfall opportunity. Guidance broadly supports temperatures settling into the 30s and 40s, but differs on when enough moisture overlaps the colder air. Northern Vermont has the clearest signal for a minor coating, particularly around the upper elevations of Stowe and Jay Peak Sunday morning as snow levels fall toward 3,000 feet. Additional spotty mountain showers could mix with or change to snow Monday and Monday night across northern Vermont, New Hampshire, and western Maine. Any accumulation should be wet and dense, with near-freezing temperatures and daytime melting limiting preservation. Recent guidance has reduced the already modest early snow signal at Jay Peak while slightly increasing it around Stowe, leaving the regional outlook little changed. West to northwest winds become consequential Monday, with exposed gusts around 40-60 mph and the strongest winds at Sugarloaf. Nights approaching freezing provide a modest improvement for snowmaking, although a sustained productive stretch remains uncertain.

Wednesday into the following weekend offers another chance for light mountain snow, with substantial uncertainty in its persistence and coverage. Colder conditions have broader support than an organized snowfall event. The GFS depicts a wetter stretch of upslope snow in northern Vermont, while other guidance favors much lighter precipitation or longer dry breaks. That spread supports watching for occasional mountain refreshes without promising a substantial natural base. Colder nights could become more useful for snowmaking later next week, but the broader mid-November outlook favors drier conditions and an eventual return toward above-normal temperatures, leaving the duration of the cold uncertain.

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