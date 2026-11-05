SnowBrains Forecast: A Dry, Warmer Stretch Ahead for Colorado

Colorado’s snow forecast turns quiet as the midweek refresh ends, with a weak Friday disturbance preceding a warmer, mostly dry weekend. Expect little additional natural snow through early next week, with afternoon softening and overnight refreezing becoming more important for snow surfaces. A more unsettled pattern remains possible toward the middle of November, though storm timing is still uncertain.

The midweek refresh highlighted in our previous outlook is winding down Thursday, and Friday’s follow-up has trended lighter. Lingering central-mountain showers fade through Thursday, with little additional accumulation. Friday brings another chance for light snow, mainly during the afternoon and evening near and north of Interstate 70, with isolated showers farther south. Guidance disagrees on how much moisture reaches the mountains, but the overall signal supports only a dusting at most mountains covered here. Snow levels during showers generally sit around 8,500 to 9,500 feet. Temperatures near freezing favor denser snow initially, with somewhat drier flakes as readings fall into the 20s Friday evening. Showers should largely end overnight.

Saturday through Wednesday, November 11 has strong support for mostly dry weather, with the warmest afternoons arriving Sunday and Monday. Temperatures at many mountain elevations reach the 40s, while most higher locations still dip below freezing overnight. Expect sunny slopes to soften during the afternoon and refreeze into firmer surfaces by morning, with better preservation on shaded upper terrain. Winds generally remain modest, although exposed northern terrain could become breezier Tuesday. Early-season access remains limited: Arapahoe Basin reports one lift and one run open, without beginner terrain, while Wolf Creek remains temporarily closed pending the lifting of the Archuleta County evacuation order.

Snow chances may increase during the November 12 through November 18 period, but confidence drops sharply beyond Wednesday. Some guidance introduces light mountain precipitation late next week, while other forecasts delay a useful refresh until the following week. The broader pattern favors increasing moisture across the West while temperatures remain warmer than normal, making the arrival of colder air important for snow quality and lower-elevation coverage. The northern mountains and San Juans both have opportunities for renewed accumulation, but substantial spread in storm timing and intensity prevents a dependable snowfall commitment yet.

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