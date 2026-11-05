SnowBrains Forecast: Dry, Mild Weather Holds through Tuesday Across California

California’s snow forecast favors dry, mild weather through Tuesday, November 10, with no fresh snow expected during that stretch. Limited season openings are arriving before the next storm, putting the focus on temperatures and snow preservation. A wetter Sierra pattern remains possible late next week, but its arrival and strength still vary widely between forecasts.

Mammoth has announced a limited opening for Thursday, November 5, and Mt. Rose plans to follow Friday, November 6. Mammoth’s opening-day plan includes Broadway, Silver Tip, and Rusty’s, while Mt. Rose’s Friday opening plan centers on Lakeview Express. Neither opening includes beginner terrain. Thursday and Friday stay dry, with mountain afternoon temperatures mostly in the 40s and 50s. Periodic northeast winds could produce gusts of 25 to 35 mph on exposed Sierra terrain through Saturday. Southern California’s Santa Ana winds bring gusts around 25 to 40 mph in favored mountain locations Friday and Saturday before easing Sunday.

The weekend brings warmer afternoons and increasingly mild nights, followed by continued dry weather Monday and Tuesday. That extends the dependable quiet stretch beyond the weekend emphasized in Monday’s update. Many Sierra mountain locations reach the 50s Saturday and Sunday, while overnight temperatures mostly remain above freezing. Existing snow will settle and melt most readily on sunny, lower slopes, with better preservation on shaded upper terrain. Only modest cooling follows early next week, so a widespread overnight refreeze looks unlikely. Sugar Bowl remains closed to the public, including uphill access.

The next meaningful Sierra snow opportunity has shifted later since Monday, toward late next week and the following weekend. Winds may strengthen around Wednesday, November 11, as the ridge begins to weaken. Guidance broadly supports an eventual wetter pattern, but substantial spread remains between an earlier storm and a delay into early the following week. The possibilities range from a modest refresh to a substantial mountain snowfall, leaving resort totals premature. Initial precipitation could bring rain to lower slopes and dense snow higher up, with colder air potentially lowering snow levels and improving preservation later. Southern California has less consistent support for useful mountain snow, despite the broader turn toward wetter weather.

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