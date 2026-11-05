Vail Resorts Australia Takes Home Top Honors at Australian Snowsports Industry Awards

Skiing and snowboarding in Australia is a little different from anywhere else. There are the distinctive snowgum trees, the chance of spotting a wombat beside the slopes and a collection of resorts that offer everything from family-friendly groomers to challenging alpine terrain.

The Australian snowsports industry may be relatively small, but it is a close-knit community. Each year, the Snowsports Industries of Australia (SIA) brings the industry together in Canberra for its annual trade show and awards, celebrating the people and businesses that make Australian skiing and snowboarding possible.

At this year’s event in October, Vail Resorts Australia enjoyed a strong showing, taking home several major awards after a challenging winter. The season was marked by below-average snowfall, above-average temperatures and early closures at a number of resorts, making the achievements particularly welcome.

Vail Resorts Australia operates three of Australia’s five major ski resorts: Falls Creek, Mt. Hotham and Perisher. Its awards recognized achievements across resort operations, terrain parks and boot fitting.

Australia’s Best Ski Resort

Falls Creek, in Victoria’s north-east, was named Australia’s Best Resort. Around a four-hour-and-45-minute drive from Melbourne, the resort is known for its family-friendly atmosphere, varied terrain and lively alpine village.

Richard Phillips, Vice President and General Manager of Falls Creek and Hotham, said the award was an honor and recognized the work of the resort’s staff and wider community. “Congratulations to all our teams and individuals whose passion, expertise and commitment continue to set the benchmark for Australia’s snow industry,” Phillips said.

“This award belongs to every member of our team and community who work tirelessly to create outstanding experiences for our guests. It’s a reflection of the passion, teamwork and dedication that make Falls Creek such a special place, both on the mountain and in the amazing village and community we are lucky enough to be part of.”

Australia’s Best Terrain Parks

Perisher, the largest ski resort in the Southern Hemisphere, was once again recognized for having Australia’s Best Terrain Parks. The resort has won the category multiple times, continuing a long tradition of building and maintaining parks for Australian riders.

Nathan Butterworth, Vice President and General Manager of Perisher, said the award reflected the work that goes into creating the resort’s terrain parks. “Perisher has a long history of setting the standard when it comes to terrain parks, and we’re honored to see that work recognized once again,” Butterworth said.

“This award belongs to the team behind the scenes who invest countless hours into planning, building and maintaining features that inspire riders of all ages and abilities.”

Australia’s Best Boot Fitter

The individual award for Australia’s Best Boot Fitter went to Ben “Benny” Willemsen of One Tree Sports at Mt Hotham.

Willemsen has developed his expertise through extensive training, mentoring and several seasons working at Whistler Blackcomb in Canada. He is known for his technical knowledge and customer service. “He is a great asset to Hotham and truly deserving of this title,” said Timothy Hall, Senior Manager of Retail and Rental for Vail Resorts Australia.

Recognizing the Teams Behind the Season

While the awards celebrated individual resorts and businesses, this year’s SIA event also recognized the wider mountain operations teams who kept Australian resorts running through a difficult winter.

The SIA Board introduced a special acknowledgment for the people working behind the scenes, including mechanics, snowmakers, snowcat operators, lift maintenance crews and lift experience teams. Their work, alongside continued investment in snowmaking equipment, grooming fleets, snow farming and snow fencing, plays a vital role in keeping resorts operational when natural snowfall is limited.

“In a challenging season, the exceptional skill and dedication of the teams behind the scenes became impossible to ignore,” said Sharon Peel, Executive Officer of SIA. “Their efforts are the foundation of every successful day on snow, and we felt it was important to recognise them.”

There were further successes for Vail Resorts Australia, with Falls Creek’s Board Lounge placing fourth in the Best Snowboard Store category and Base + Edge at Mt Hotham recognized as Australia’s Best Tuning Shop.

Despite this winter’s challenges, the awards highlighted the people and businesses that make Australian skiing and snowboarding special. From the snowgums and alpine villages to the terrain parks and the chance to spot native wildlife, Australia’s resorts offer an experience that is distinctly their own.

The Australian ski season typically runs from early June into early October, although opening and closing dates vary with conditions. Skiers and snowboarders can access Falls Creek, Mt. Hotham and Perisher through the Epic Pass or Epic Australia Pass, with additional access to resorts overseas and other passholder benefits.

The post Vail Resorts Australia Takes Home Top Honors at Australian Snowsports Industry Awards appeared first on SnowBrains.