7 Exercises Inspired by the FIS Consensus on Training Skiers and Snowboarders

Getting ready or staying in shape for ski season takes more than spending time in the gym doing squats and lifting weights. Skiing and snowboarding require a combination of strength, power, balance, coordination, mobility, and body control. A consensus statement from the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) highlights the importance of developing all these qualities to help athletes perform better and reduce their risk of injury.

The statement brings together recommendations from experts on training and testing competitive alpine and freestyle skiers and snowboarders. It places particular emphasis on developing young athletes, building a strong physical foundation, and making sure training prepares athletes for the demands of their sport. Of course, this is designed for competitive alpine and freestyle skiers and snowboarders, but the everyday skier can still learn from it.

Rather than prescribing a specific workout, the FIS statement outlines the physical qualities athletes should develop. It recommends strengthening the lower body, core, and neck while improving balance, coordination, neuromuscular control, and movement quality. It also highlights the importance of maintaining mobility in the hips, ankles, and spine.

The statement specifically discusses movements such as single-leg squats, jump tests, and lateral movement tasks as ways to evaluate athletic ability and movement control. These movements can also provide a useful starting point for building a dryland training program.

The Types of Exercises Skiers and Snowboarders Should Do

A good training program should develop more than just leg strength. Skiing and snowboarding involve repeated changes in direction, absorbing impacts, holding athletic positions, and maintaining control while moving over unpredictable terrain.

A well-rounded program should include:

Lower body strength: Strong quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings, and calves help athletes maintain control, absorb forces, and power through turns. Single-leg strength is especially important because skiing and snowboarding often place different demands on each leg.

Strong quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings, and calves help athletes maintain control, absorb forces, and power through turns. Single-leg strength is especially important because skiing and snowboarding often place different demands on each leg. Explosive power: Jumping, accelerating, and quickly changing direction all require power. Exercises that develop the ability to produce force quickly can help athletes become more explosive and athletic.

Jumping, accelerating, and quickly changing direction all require power. Exercises that develop the ability to produce force quickly can help athletes become more explosive and athletic. Balance and stability: Athletes need to stay balanced while moving through turns, landing jumps, and handling uneven terrain. Single-leg exercises and controlled landing drills help develop this ability.

Athletes need to stay balanced while moving through turns, landing jumps, and handling uneven terrain. Single-leg exercises and controlled landing drills help develop this ability. Lateral movement and coordination: Skiing and snowboarding involve constant movement from side to side. Lateral jumps and agility drills help develop the coordination and control needed to move efficiently in both directions.

Skiing and snowboarding involve constant movement from side to side. Lateral jumps and agility drills help develop the coordination and control needed to move efficiently in both directions. Core strength and mobility: A strong core helps athletes maintain control of their upper body while their legs move underneath them. Hip, ankle, and spine mobility also help athletes get into and maintain athletic positions.

Specific Exercises for Skiers and Snowboarders

The following exercises are not a prescribed routine from FIS. Instead, they are practical ways to train the physical qualities highlighted in the consensus statement. The statement specifically identifies some of these movements as testing exercises, while others are additional exercises that fit its broader recommendations.

#1 Single-Leg Squats

Single-leg squats are one of the most useful exercises for developing the strength, balance, and control needed for skiing and snowboarding. They also allow athletes to identify differences between their left and right legs.

How to do them: Stand on one leg with the other leg extended slightly in front of you. Slowly bend the knee of your standing leg and lower your hips as if sitting into a chair. Keep your knee tracking over your foot and avoid letting it collapse inward. Lower as far as you can while maintaining control, then push through your foot to return to standing. Use a bench or box behind you if needed.

Why they help: Skiers and snowboarders need strong legs that can support their body weight while maintaining balance. Single-leg squats develop strength through the quads and glutes while challenging stability and movement control. They also help identify strength or coordination differences between legs.

#2 Double Leg Jump Squats

Jumping exercises help develop explosive power while teaching athletes how to absorb force when they land. The FIS statement specifically includes double-leg jump tests and emphasizes evaluating landing technique and movement quality.

How to do them: Stand with your feet about shoulder width apart. Bend your knees and hips into a shallow squat, swing your arms, and jump straight up as high as you can. Land on both feet with your knees slightly bent and your hips back. Focus on landing quietly and maintaining control rather than immediately jumping again.

Why they help: Skiers and snowboarders regularly absorb impacts from bumps, landings, and changes in terrain. Double leg jumps develop lower body power while practicing the ability to absorb force safely. The landing is just as important as the jump itself. Athletes should focus on keeping their knees aligned and avoiding excessive side-to-side movement.

#3 Lateral Skater Jumps

Lateral skater jumps develop side-to-side power, coordination, and control. They are particularly useful for mimicking the lateral demands of skiing and snowboarding.

How to do them: Start standing on one leg with your knee slightly bent. Push off that foot and jump sideways, landing on the opposite leg. Allow your hips to move back slightly as you land and bend your knee to absorb the impact. Hold the landing briefly before jumping back in the other direction. Start with smaller jumps and increase the distance as your control improves.

Why they help: Skiers constantly shift their weight from one side to the other while linking turns. Skater jumps train the muscles and coordination needed to produce force laterally and control the body when landing on one leg. They also challenge balance and stability in a way that traditional forward and backward exercises do not.

#4 Bulgarian Split Squats

Bulgarian split squats build single-leg strength and stability while developing the glutes and quadriceps. They are a good progression for athletes who have mastered basic lunges and bodyweight squats.

How to do them: Stand a couple of feet in front of a bench or sturdy platform. Place the top of one foot behind you on the bench. Keep your front foot planted and lower your hips toward the ground by bending your front knee. Keep your torso upright and your front knee aligned with your foot. Push through your front foot to return to the starting position. Complete your repetitions before switching legs.

Why they help: This exercise develops strength in each leg independently while challenging balance and hip stability. Strong quadriceps and glutes help athletes maintain control in turns and absorb forces throughout a day on the mountain. Start with bodyweight before adding dumbbells.

#5 Single-Leg Romanian Deadlifts

Single-leg Romanian deadlifts develop hamstring and glute strength while challenging balance and hip stability.

How to do them: Stand on one leg with a slight bend in your knee. Keeping your back flat, hinge forward at the hips while extending your other leg behind you. Lower your upper body until you feel a stretch in your hamstring, keeping your hips as level as possible. Squeeze your glutes and return to standing. Start without weights and add dumbbells as your balance improves.

Why they help: Strong hamstrings and glutes help control the hips and knees during athletic movements. The single leg position also develops balance and coordination. This is a useful exercise for building strength on each side of the body and improving control through the hips.

#6 Wall Sits

Wall sits develop isometric leg strength and endurance. They are a simple way to challenge the quadriceps without needing any equipment.

How to do them: Stand with your back against a wall and walk your feet forward. Slide down until your knees are bent to approximately 90 degrees, or to a comfortable position you can hold with good form. Keep your back against the wall and your feet flat on the floor. Hold the position before standing back up.

Why they help: Skiers and snowboarders spend a lot of time in athletic positions with their knees and hips bent. Wall sits train the legs to produce force while holding a fixed position. They can help build muscular endurance, although they should be combined with dynamic strength and power exercises.

#7 Box Jumps with Controlled Landings

Box jumps develop explosive lower body power and provide an opportunity to practice landing mechanics. They are a good progression for athletes who already have experience with basic jumping exercises.

How to do them: Stand in front of a low, sturdy box. Bend your knees and hips, swing your arms, and jump onto the box with both feet. Land softly with your knees bent and your feet fully supported. Stand straight up, then step down rather than jumping off the box. Start with a low height before working higher and focus on good technique.

Why they help: Explosive power is important for jumping, accelerating, and reacting to changes in terrain. Practicing controlled landings also helps athletes learn to absorb impact while keeping their knees and hips aligned. The goal is not to jump onto the highest box possible. Good technique matters more than height.

Building a Better Dryland Training Program

These exercises cover several of the physical qualities emphasized in the FIS consensus statement, but they should not be the only part of an athlete’s training program.

Skiers and snowboarders should also include upper body work, core strengthening, balance work, mobility exercises, aerobic conditioning, and coordination drills. The FIS statement highlights the importance of developing these qualities alongside strength and power rather than focusing on one area alone.

Athletes should also prioritize movement quality. Performing an exercise with poor technique just to complete more repetitions defeats the purpose. Start with bodyweight movements, learn proper form, and gradually increase the difficulty as strength and control improve. Younger athletes should focus on technique and developing a broad athletic foundation before progressing to heavier loads or more demanding exercises.

The FIS consensus is not a one-size-fits-all workout plan, and training should reflect an athlete’s age, experience, physical development, and discipline. After all, it was developed for professional skiers and snowboarders. Alpine racers, freestyle skiers, and snowboarders do not all have identical demands. However, building strength, power, balance, and control is a useful foundation for anyone who wants to be better prepared for the mountain. A little consistent dryland training before winter or during the season for maintenance can go a long way toward helping athletes ski and snowboard stronger, move better, and handle the demands of a full season.

The post 7 Exercises Inspired by the FIS Consensus on Training Skiers and Snowboarders appeared first on SnowBrains.