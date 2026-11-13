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Snoqualmie
📅 Join the Nov 18 Economic Development Commission meeting
9 days ago
📅 Economic Development Commission meets November 18
The Economic Development Commission will meet on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 8:00 AM.
You can join:
- In person: 38624 SE River Street, Snoqualmie, WA 98065
- By phone: Call 253-215-8782 and enter Webinar ID 818 3767 3145 and Password 0800200121 (if prompted)
- Online via Zoom:
- Go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81837673145?pwd=b3BNbWVuUmNrTTVvS080WUFmeStRUT09
- Download the Zoom app if asked
- If prompted, enter Webinar ID 818 3767 3145 and Password 0800200121
- Check that your audio works before the meeting
This is a chance to listen in as the commission discusses economic development issues in Snoqualmie.
More Info: Calendar • Economic Development Commission Meeting
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