📅 Economic Development Commission meets November 18

The Economic Development Commission will meet on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 8:00 AM.

You can join:

In person: 38624 SE River Street, Snoqualmie, WA 98065

By phone: Call 253-215-8782 and enter Webinar ID 818 3767 3145 and Password 0800200121 (if prompted)

Call and enter and (if prompted) Online via Zoom: Go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81837673145?pwd=b3BNbWVuUmNrTTVvS080WUFmeStRUT09 Download the Zoom app if asked If prompted, enter Webinar ID 818 3767 3145 and Password 0800200121 Check that your audio works before the meeting



This is a chance to listen in as the commission discusses economic development issues in Snoqualmie.