Fact Check: Geico Announced It Would Stop Insuring Tesla Cybertrucks?

Claim:

As of October 2024, Geico no longer insures Tesla Cybertrucks.

Rating:

False ( About this rating? )

On Oct. 5, 2024, a post from a Tesla Cybertruck owner on X alleged that the insurance company Geico would no longer insure the car because it didn't meet the company's "underwriting guidelines."

Although the original post on X was deleted, a screenshot of it was posted to Reddit's r/CyberStuck subreddit, a forum dedicated to making fun of the vehicle. The claim spread across X and Reddit before being picked up by online news outlets . Snopes received several requests asking us to investigate whether Geico had notified customers it would no longer insure the Cybertruck.

We found that the claim was false. A Geico corporate spokesperson told Snopes via email that the company has " coverage available nationwide for the Tesla Cybertruck."

The oft-maligned Cybertruck has faced major reliability problems since its release in November 2023. According to Reuters , Tesla has issued five separate recalls for the truck in 2024. Viral videos showcasing various problems with the Cybertruck, like one completely shutting down after going through a car wash , or even worse, catastrophically catching on fire after hitting a hydrant .

The extensive documentation of the vehicle's reliability issues clearly led many online to believe that the story was real. And, in fact, several Cybertruck owners have complained online it was difficult to find insurance for the car, according to The Verge . However, that same report noted that those individual owners may have been ineligible for other reasons. As an example, some Geico policies will not cover vehicles worth more than $100,000 — roughly the same starting price as the Cybertruck.

Sources:

