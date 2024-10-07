Open in App
    • Snopes

    Fact Check: Geico Announced It Would Stop Insuring Tesla Cybertrucks?

    By Jack Izzo,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08YACT_0vxy5tPQ00

    Claim:

    As of October 2024, Geico no longer insures Tesla Cybertrucks.

    Rating:

    False ( About this rating? )

    On Oct. 5, 2024, a post from a Tesla Cybertruck owner on X alleged that the insurance company Geico would no longer insure the car because it didn't meet the company's "underwriting guidelines."

    Although the original post on X was deleted, a screenshot of it was posted to Reddit's r/CyberStuck subreddit, a forum dedicated to making fun of the vehicle. The claim spread across X and Reddit before being picked up by online news outlets . Snopes received several requests asking us to investigate whether Geico had notified customers it would no longer insure the Cybertruck.

    We found that the claim was false. A Geico corporate spokesperson told Snopes via email that the company has " coverage available nationwide for the Tesla Cybertruck."

    The oft-maligned Cybertruck has faced major reliability problems since its release in November 2023. According to Reuters , Tesla has issued five separate recalls for the truck in 2024. Viral videos showcasing various problems with the Cybertruck, like one completely shutting down after going through a car wash , or even worse, catastrophically catching on fire after hitting a hydrant .

    The extensive documentation of the vehicle's reliability issues clearly led many online to believe that the story was real. And, in fact, several Cybertruck owners have complained online it was difficult to find insurance for the car, according to The Verge . However, that same report noted that those individual owners may have been ineligible for other reasons. As an example, some Geico policies will not cover vehicles worth more than $100,000 — roughly the same starting price as the Cybertruck.

    Sources:

    Aregay, Tinsae. GEICO Is Terminating Insurance Coverage of Tesla Cybertrucks, Says "This Type of Vehicle Doesn't Meet Our Underwriting Guidelines" | Torque News. 6 Oct. 2024, https://www.torquenews.com/11826/geico-terminating-insurance-coverage-tesla-cybertrucks-says-type-vehicle-doesnt-meet-our .

    "Owner Claims Geico Is Cancelling Tesla Cybertruck Policies As It Doesn't Meet 'Underwriting Guidelines' [Update]." Jalopnik, 7 Oct. 2024, https://jalopnik.com/geico-is-cancelling-tesla-cybertruck-policies-as-it-doe-1851666570 .

    Rivers, Stephen. "Tesla Cybertruck Catches Fire After Hitting Hydrant, Takes 90 Minutes to Extinguish." Road & Track, 30 Aug. 2024, https://www.roadandtrack.com/news/a62009993/tesla-cybertruck-fire-takes-more-than-hour-to-put-out/ .

    Salo, Josh Fiallo, Jackie. "GEICO Terminates Tesla Truck Owners' Insurance Amid Safety Woes." The Daily Beast, 7 Oct. 2024. www.thedailybeast.com, https://www.thedailybeast.com/geico-hits-tesla-cybertruck-with-insurance-terminations-amid-recalls .

    Shakir, Umar. "Geico Insists It 'Has Coverage' for the Cybertruck after Owners Complain of Dropped Policies." The Verge, 7 Oct. 2024, https://www.theverge.com/2024/10/7/24264330/geico-insurance-coverage-cybertruck-cancelled-dropped-policy .

    "Tesla Cybertruck No Match For Car Wash." Jalopnik, 17 Apr. 2024, https://jalopnik.com/tesla-cybertruck-no-match-for-car-wash-1851417011 .

    "Tesla Recalls over 27,000 Cybertrucks in Fifth Callback This Year." Reuters, 3 Oct. 2024. www.reuters.com, https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/tesla-recall-over-27000-cybertruck-vehicles-nhtsa-says-2024-10-03/ .

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Danny Bellew
    1h ago
    Haven’t saw one here! Ugly looking too me!
    Muke Jones
    2h ago
    junk for junk yard
