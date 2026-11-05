🏥 Snohomish Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Snohomish is busy hiring in healthcare right now, from hands-on caregiving to pharmacy work. If you like helping people and want steady hours, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Not listed (assisted living / senior care setting)

Not listed (assisted living / senior care setting) Location: Snohomish, WA

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $24.00 – $25.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off, free parking

Work a steady Wednesday–Sunday morning shift supporting seniors with meds, daily care, and mobility. Good fit if you have senior care experience and are comfortable with EMR/EHR and basic medical tasks like vitals and safe lifting.

Employer: Not listed (assisted living / senior care setting)

Not listed (assisted living / senior care setting) Location: Snohomish, WA

Type: Other (various schedules), in person

Pay: $24.00 – $25.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off , free parking

401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, , free parking License: CNA preferred

Same core MedTech work—medication help, personal care, and documentation—but with flexible shift options instead of a fixed AM schedule. Great if you want senior care experience and need some wiggle room in your hours.

Employer: Not listed (memory care community)

Not listed (memory care community) Location: Snohomish, WA

Type: Part-time to near full-time (15–37.5 hrs/week), in person

Pay: $22.00 – $25.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, paid time off , paid training

401(k), health, dental, vision, , Requirements: Active CNA/HCA license, First Aid & CPR, Food Handler’s Permit; Mental Health & Dementia cert within 120 days

Hands-on role with residents who have Alzheimer’s and dementia, focusing on ADLs, companionship, and behavior support. Good for someone who already has CNA/HCA and wants to deepen skills in memory care.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Snohomish, WA (retail pharmacy)

(retail pharmacy) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $19.13 – $29.13/hour

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, paid time off , retirement savings, wellness programs (per eligibility)

Medical, dental, vision, , retirement savings, wellness programs (per eligibility) Deadline: Application window anticipated to close 01/02/2027

Front-line pharmacy role helping fill prescriptions, manage inventory, and support patients at the counter and drive-thru. Includes structured training, potential immunization support (where allowed), and steady hours with a large national employer.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles or shifts listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.