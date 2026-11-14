⚠️ Smarter Thanksgiving travel with transit in Snohomish County

Thanksgiving week is the busiest travel week of the year. Community Transit is sharing when to go and how to use transit so you can skip some of the traffic.

Best times to travel

Thanksgiving Day (Thu, Nov. 26) – quietest day; check for Sunday/holiday schedules.

– quietest day; check for Sunday/holiday schedules. Arrive before: Tue, Nov. 24 before noon or Wed, Nov. 25 before 10 a.m.

or Return after: Fri, Nov. 27 before 10 a.m. or after 7 p.m.

Worst times

Tue, Nov. 24 noon–9 p.m. and Wed, Nov. 25 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

and Sun, Nov. 29 10 a.m.–7 p.m. (very busy)

Getting around by transit

Airports PAE (Paine Field) : CT 907 , Swift Green Line , Everett Transit 8 . SEA (Sea-Tac) : Link light rail 1 Line to SeaTac/Airport Station .

Ferries Edmonds Terminal : CT 102, 130, 166, 909 , ST Sounder N Line . Mukilteo Terminal : CT 117 , Everett Transit 18 , ST Sounder N Line .

Rail No Amtrak or Sounder on Thanksgiving; no Sounder Friday after. Link runs modified schedules. Everett Station : CT 201, 202, 270, 271, 280 , Swift Blue Line , ST 510, 512, 532 , ET routes 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 29 . Edmonds, Mukilteo, King St. Stations served by listed CT/ST routes.



Use Plan My Trip, Find My Bus, and your ORCA card. Need help? Call Customer Care: (800) 562-1375 or (425) 353-RIDE (7433), TTY 711, or visit the Ride Store, 20110 46th Ave W, Lynnwood.