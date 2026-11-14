📢 Help fund or deliver 6,000 Thanksgiving meals in Snohomish County

This Thanksgiving, the YMCA of Snohomish County and Tapped Public House will bring 6,000 fully cooked Thanksgiving meals straight to local families’ doors.

What started six years ago with 500 meals in Mukilteo has grown to five delivery hubs in Everett, Marysville, Mill Creek, Monroe, and Mukilteo. Cooking starts five days before Thanksgiving in three restaurant kitchens, using more than 2,400 pounds of turkey.

About 700 volunteers (including 250 drivers) will prepare and deliver the meals, with all labor donated. The effort is backed by the City of Mukilteo, local Rotary and Kiwanis clubs, US Foods, Travis Industries, J2 Consulting, and the Boeing Leadership Network.

You can help: