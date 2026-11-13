📢 Help improve ADA access on Snohomish County streets

Snohomish County is looking for four new volunteers to serve on the ADA Public Right-of-Way (ADAPROW) Advisory Committee.

The committee advises the County on ADA compliance for sidewalks and other pedestrian facilities in the public right-of-way. Members are unpaid volunteers appointed by the County Engineer.

Who can volunteer

Must be a Snohomish County resident

Have a basic understanding of ADA history and requirements

Be willing to complete a criminal background check

How to apply (due by **December 31, 2026)** Send a letter of interest including:

Your name, address, and contact information

Your preferred way to be contacted

A brief summary of your qualifications or how you’d bring value to the committee

Email your letter to ADAPROW@snoco.org.

Selected volunteers will be notified by end of February 2027 and are expected to attend their first regular meeting in March 2027. Meetings are open to the public and held online via Zoom, generally in spring and fall.

For help or alternative formats, contact Chellcie Wilson at 425-388-3610 (TTY: 711). For meeting access info or minutes/recordings, email ADAPROW@snoco.org or call 425-388-6438 (TTY: 711).