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💰 One-time help with heating bills in Snohomish County
💰 Get help with your heating bill in Snohomish County
The Snohomish County Energy Assistance Program offers one-time help each heating season for eligible households to pay their heat bill.
It covers all fuel types: electric, natural gas, propane, presto logs, wood pellets, and oil. Benefits may include grants, some heating system repairs, and bill discounts for natural gas customers. If you qualify for LIHEAP, you may also be able to get an air conditioner.
Energy Assistance staff will be at the Granite Falls Library by appointment to:
- Answer questions
- Help you fill out and submit your application
Appointment slots are limited. Call Granite Falls Library at 360-691-6087 to book.
You can also:
- Visit Snohomish County’s Energy Assistance website to learn more or apply on your own
- Call Snohomish County Energy Assistance at 425-388-3880 for program info and updates
Need a sign language interpreter? Complete the online request form or contact your local library at least two weeks before your appointment.
More Info: Snohomish County Energy Assistance | Sno-Isle Libr...
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