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Snohomish County
⚠️ Health Department closed Wed, Nov 11 for Veterans Day
3 days ago
⚠️ Health Department offices closed for Veterans Day
The Snohomish County Health Department offices will be closed on Wednesday, November 11 for the Veterans Day holiday.
Offices will reopen on Thursday, November 12.
If you need in-person services, records, or other help from the Health Department, plan your visit for before Nov. 11 or starting again on Nov. 12 instead.
More Info: Alert Center • Health Department Offices Closed We...
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