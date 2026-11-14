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It’s always fun to watch a holiday-themed episode of your favorite sitcom. But not every series nails it. In fact, these are some classic sitcoms that delivered their most controversial episodes at Thanksgiving. These episodes resulted in public backlash over their tone-deaf subjects or awkward writing.

6. WKRP in Cincinnati — “Turkeys Away” (1978)

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What makes this entry so interesting is that it’s not necessarily a bad entry. While controversial, causing a lot of people to talk about it and bring it up every year, it’s spoken about because of how crazy it is.

In the first season of WKRP in Cincinnati, a Thanksgiving promotional stunt involving dropping live turkeys from a helicopter goes catastrophically wrong. According to Parade, the episode is inspired by a real radio stunt, interestingly enough.

5. How I Met Your Mother — “Slapsgiving” (2007)

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How I Met Your Mother is one of the most beloved sitcoms. With nine seasons that ran from 2005 to 2014, this is an iconic series. However, not every episode hit its mark. For instance, “Slapsgiving” in season 9 wasn’t their best.

The series was intertwined with its “Slap Bet” storyline. And while slaps started off prohibited during the holidays, they eventually became a frequent addition. However, this episode received some intense backlash from a yellowface controversy involving guest star Orson Bean. The actor, who played Robin’s 41-year-old boyfriend, Bob, drew criticism for racial stereotyping.

4. Family Ties — “No Nukes Is Good Nukes” (1982)

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Another one of the many classic sitcoms that delivered its most controversial episodes at Thanksgiving is Family Ties with its season 1 episode, “No Nukes Is Good Nukes.” In this episode, Steven and Elyse Keaton leave their Thanksgiving celebrations to attend an anti-nuclear demonstration, eventually getting arrested.

The reason is sparked controversy is that the episode foregrounds political activism, nuclear disarmament, and ideological conflict between generations. The political stance was especially unusual for the family sitcom, as it directly confronted the U.S. nuclear arms race. At the time, it was a provocative topic for mainstream TV, especially during the Cold War.

3. Boy Meets World — “Turkey Day” (1996)

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Boy Meets World is another popular sitcom series that showed off their most controversial episode at Thanksgiving. In season 4, the show took Cory and his family to Shawn’s economically struggling family in a trailer park.

The episode explores class prejudice, economic inequality, and social exclusion when the trailer-park community objects to Cory’s affluent family joining their Thanksgiving gathering. Along with the class prejudice, according to the Very Special Blog, the show was based on the framing of the Hutu-Tutsi conflict as “snoberry” and labeling Burundi as “undeveloped,” which is an outdated stereotype.

2. Friends — “The One With the Rumor” (2001)

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Friends is easily one of the most well-known and beloved sitcoms out there. But even this gem has been hit with backlash. For instance, “The One With the Rumor” featured famous guest star Brad Pitt, and while it was exciting to see him in the series, the show was bashed hard.

The criticism followed after Will, played by Pitt, revealed that he and Ross once started an “I Hate Rachel Club” in high school and spread the rumor that she was born with “both male and female reproductive parts.” The intersex community was hurt and offended by the episode, with many reaching out to NBC to share their disappointment.

1. Cheers — “Thanksgiving Orphans” (1986)

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Another one of the many classic sitcoms that delivered their most controversial episodes at Thanksgiving is Cheers with “Thanksgiving Orphans.” The gang’s Thanksgiving gathering turns into an enormous food fight, with mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and gravy flying everywhere.

The episode was hit with a lot of public backlash, as viewers complained that the sitcom was wasting food while famine and hunger were prominent public concerns. Some threatened boycotts, and the production received angry letters.

While one scene is incredibly wasteful, Parade shared that executive producer James Burrows said that the food fight was filmed twice. Despite Burrows even saying that some of the food wasn’t real to prevent a bunch of waste, the episode still experienced immense backlash.