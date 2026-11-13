Netflix, YouTube Screenshot

Netflix isn’t saying goodbye to Virgin River just yet. The platform has officially renewed the romantic drama for a ninth season, making it Netflix’s longest-running original scripted series by several seasons.

According to TheWrap, the renewal means fans can enjoy at least two more seasons of the drama, with season 8 scheduled to arrive sometime in 2027.

Major Netflix Milestone

Nine seasons is huge for any television series, especially in today’s world where new shows often get axed after just one season. However, Virgin River has a dedicated audience that continually tunes in for romance, family relationships, and small-town complications.

TheWrap reported that the series has over 500 million views across its first seven seasons. It’s also spent 28 weeks in Netflix’s Global Top 100, and appeared in the rankings in over 80 countries.

Cast Celebrates the Renewal

The cast and creative team are just as excited about the Virgin River renewal as fans.

In a statement reported by TheWrap, showrunner Patrick Sean Smith expressed gratitude for Netflix’s partnership, the cast, crew, and everyone else who has made the show a success.

Alexandra Breckenridge, who portrays Melinda Monroe, also celebrated the season nine news. She said she’s incredibly proud of the show and thrilled to get to continue the story for fans.

Martin Henderson also had a similar reaction. Playing local bar owner Jack Sheridan, Henderson is delighted to return, and pointed out that the series wouldn’t have reached its historic milestone without the dedicated fans.

Looking Forward to Season 8

Of course, viewers have a lot more content to enjoy before season nine rolls around. Netflix has confirmed the eighth season of the series will premiere in 2027, though an exact date hasn’t been announced yet.

For fans who’ve followed Mel and Jack’s relationship from day one, there’s plenty of reason to celebrate. With two seasons on the horizon, Virgin River’s future looks brighter than ever.