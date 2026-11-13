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Hulu is providing viewers with a first look at The Spot, a new psychological thriller starring Claire Danes and Ewan McGregor. The series is premiering on January 13th, 2027.

Produced by A24 and 20th Television, the drama centers on a married couple whose seemingly ordinary lives take a darker turn after a possible hit-and-run involving a child.

Hit-and-Run Mystery

Clarie Danes portrays Lou, a surgeon living in upstate New York with her schoolteacher husband Damon, played by McGregor. The relationship becomes strained when they begin questioning whether Lou was responsible for a child’s death.

According to The A.V. Club, the hit-and-run may have occurred when Lou was driving home from work. However, whether the accident was intentional, accidental, or even happened as suspected becomes the main piece of the mystery.

Hulu Shares an Early Look

The first-look photos offer an interesting glimpse into the emotional tension between the couple.

The images include Danes sitting on a couch deep in thought, Danes using a flashlight to examine a vehicle, and McGregor embracing a woman who appears to be Danes.

The Spot Premiere Date

Viewers won’t have to wait too long for the mystery to premiere. According to Hulu’s official announcement, The Spot premieres on the platform on January 13th, 2027. Further episodes will arrive every Wednesday, with the finale scheduled for March 3rd.

With Danes and McGregor embroiled in a shocking mystery, The Spot is promising to be an interesting and noteworthy addition to Hulu’s upcoming lineup.