Paramount Plus, YouTube Screenshot

Avatar: Seven Havens Season 2 finally has a release date. Paramount+ has confirmed that the animated fantasy series will return on May 21st, 2027, with a new 13-episode installment titled Book 2: Discovery. Even better, fans won’t have to wait long for more episodes after the second season, as the third is also planned for later in 2027.

According to TVLine, the announcement came during a Reddit AMA on November 12th, featuring executive producer Ethan Spaulding and co-executive producer Sehaj Sethi. The news gives viewers a clearer idea of what lies ahead for the franchise, especially after the first season left several major questions unanswered.

Avatar: Seven Havens Season 2

Clear your day on May 21st, 2027. That’s when all 13 episodes of Book 2: Discovery begin arriving on Paramount+. However, the platform is not releasing all 13 episodes at the same time. Instead, the episodes will roll out in weekly batches.

Below is the release schedule for Avatar: Seven Havens season 2:

Episodes 1-3: May 21st, 2027

Episodes 4-6: May 28th, 2027

Episodes 7-9: June 4th, 2027

Episodes 10-13: June 11th, 2027

Pavi and Nisha’s Challenges

The upcoming season picks up after a difficult first-season finale for twin sisters Pavi and Nisha. Their relationship was already complicated, but Pavi’s discovery that Nisha was responsible for the circumstances surrounding her injury and their parents’ deaths created an even bigger divide.

As Inverse highlighted, the second season will continue exploring the sisters’ separate journeys and their responsibilities as Avatars.

Pavi heads toward the Floating Isles, hoping to learn more about what happened to former Avatar Korra. Meanwhile, Nisha investigates the mysterious spirit energy that Pavi released from Ellora.

Their paths won’t remain separate forever. The sisters are eventually expected to reunite in New Ba Sing Se, where their unresolved issues could become an important part of the next chapter.

There’s also a larger mystery surrounding the world itself. Set more than 200 years after The Legend of Korra, the series follows a world that no longer views the Avatar as a universally celebrated figure. Instead, the Avatar is feared.

Who’s Returning?

Several familiar voices will return for the next installment of Avatar: Seven Havens.

Saheli Khan reprises her role as Pavi, while Aishu Devan returns as Nisha. The returning cast also includes Akshay Khanna as Karthik, Major Curda as Jae, Sakina Jaffrey as Agam, Darren Barnet as Daemin, and Dee Bradley Baker as Geet and Ruhi.

Book 3 Confirmed

Season 2 isn’t the end of the story. Paramount+ has also confirmed that Book 3 will arrive later in 2027, with another 13 episodes planned.

According to Paramount’s official announcement, the series has additionally been renewed for Book 4, which is expected to bring the story to its conclusion.

With Pavi and Nisha’s relationship still in a fragile place and the mysteries surrounding the Avatar’s past far from resolved, Avatar: Seven Havens has plenty left to explore.