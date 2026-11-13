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Peacock is bringing one of the most talked-about true-crime stories of 2026 to television. The streaming service has ordered a four-part documentary series titled Love Trapped: The Case of Laura Owens, which will revisit the controversial legal battle involving former The Bachelor star Clayton Echard and Laura Owens. The series is expected to premiere in 2027.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the documentary is based on the popular Love Trapped podcast, produced by Glass Podcasts and iHeartPodcasts. The podcast explored the allegations, court proceedings, and investigation surrounding Owens, whose claims about being pregnant with Echard’s twins sparked a lengthy legal dispute.

Bringing the Case to TV

For viewers who haven’t followed the story, the legal battle began in 2023 when Owens claimed that a brief encounter with Echard had resulted in a pregnancy with twins. Echard disputed her claims, and the situation eventually developed into a highly publicized paternity case.

A family court ruled in June 2024 that Echard wasn’t the father of the alleged twins. The dispute didn’t end there, however. Owens subsequently faced criminal charges connected to the allegations, as well as a separate pregnancy claim involving another man.

Variety reported that Peacock’s upcoming documentary will revisit the case in detail, offering viewers an opportunity to hear from people who were directly involved.

Owens Shares Her Side

One of the biggest developments surrounding the documentary is Owens’ participation. She’ll reportedly discuss her perspective on the situation for the first time.

Her legal case also reached a significant conclusion in 2026. On August 28th, Owens pleaded guilty to four felony charges, including two counts of fraudulent schemes and artifices, one count of perjury, and one count of taking the identity of another.

On October 23rd, she was sentenced to 30 days in jail and seven years of probation. The agreement also resulted in the dismissal of the remaining 10 felony charges.

As KTAR reported, the sentence followed the guilty pleas involving the fabricated pregnancy claims against Echard and another Arizona man.

Appearing in the Documentary

Clayton Echard will participate in the four-part series, alongside members of his legal team. Other interview subjects include Owens’ mother, additional men who were targeted by her, podcast host Stephani Young, and online investigators who helped examine the allegations.

The production is also expected to include previously unreleased footage and interviews with individuals who haven’t publicly shared their experiences before.

Love Trapped

For Peacock, adapting the story into a four-part documentary offers an opportunity to expand on a true-crime story that has already generated significant public interest.

No exact premiere date has been announced yet, but Love Trapped: The Case of Laura Owens is scheduled to arrive exclusively on Peacock sometime in 2027.