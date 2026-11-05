Cameron Diaz’s Bad Day Trailer Shows a Mother’s Promise Turning Into Chaos

Netflix, YouTube Screenshot

Cameron Diaz is having a rough day in the first trailer for Bad Day. The upcoming action comedy from Netflix pits a mother’s determination to keep a promise against an increasingly ridiculous series of events.

Joy’s Promise

The film centers on Joy, a single mother who wants to make it to her daughter’s soccer game. However, everything that could go wrong does.

According to Variety, Joy’s attempts to attend the game quickly go off the rails. Some of her mishaps include a towed car, medical appointment trouble with her father, and a bank misunderstanding that leaves her dealing with robbery accusations.

While her biggest concern is getting to her daughter on time, each new problem lessens the chances of a smooth arrival.

Diaz Takes Comedy to Another Level

One of the trailer’s best moments is Joy riding a scooter down a highway as she desperately tries to get to the game.

Things get even crazier when she’s involved in a police chase with a bus driven by her father.

TheWrap reported that the movie blends action and comedy in a fun new way, with a mother whose good intentions land her in more trouble than before.

Diaz labeled the movie a “mom-com,” which is a great label for a film that combines parenting struggles and over-the-top action and humor.

Other Cast Members

There are several other stars joining Diaz on the screen. One is Danielle Brooks, who is playing a detective pursuing Joy as the day’s events unfold.

Other stars include Ed O’Neill, Rhenzy Feliz, John Higgins, Rob Dorddry, Ben Schwartz, Mark Duplass, Retta, and Beck Bennett.

December Premiere Date

The project represents another collaboration between Cameron Diaz and Netflix. She returned to acting in Back in Action for the platform in 2025.

Netflix has Bad Day premiering on December 11th.

For viewers who want a lighthearted movie that’s full of action-packed moments, Diaz’s Bad Day might be exactly what you need to add to your December watchlist.

Watch the Trailer Here