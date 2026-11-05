NCIS Is Leaving Hulu in November 2026: Where Fans Can Watch Next

CBS, YouTube Screenshot

The beloved crime drama NCIS is leaving Hulu in November 2026. Viewers have a limited amount of time to catch up on episodes on the platform before the series gets removed.

When Is NCIS Leaving Hulu?

According to StreamScope’s November departure listings, the CBS series is scheduled to leave Hulu on November 7th. Other trackers state November 8th is the departure date, so subscribers may want to check their Hulu account directly to confirm the departure date.

Either way, both dates point to an early November deadline. Fans have just a short window to finish any outstanding episodes or revisit favorite moments from the numerous seasons.

Hulu’s official NCIS page states there are currently 11 seasons and 258 episodes.

Fans React to the Streaming News

For longtime fans, this streaming shakeup can be frustrating.

Discussion about the removal has appeared on Reddit’s NCIS community page, with fans questioning why the show is leaving Hulu, and where they can continue to watch their favorite episodes.

The questions are understandable. NCIS has long remained a favorite of viewers, between the crime investigations, military-related cases, and an unforgettable cast.

Paramount+ Remains an Option

Fortunately for viewers, there’s another option. Hulu isn’t the only place to enjoy the series.

The series is also available on Paramount+, which is the streaming home for the franchise. StreamScope also lists Paramount+ as an option after the Hulu departure goes through.

For viewers who don’t want to miss any action, switching streaming platforms or getting a Paramount+ subscription is the best option. Or, for those who already have both services, just switch up which platform you click on for the newest episodes.

Is NCIS Ending?

The Hulu removal does not mean that NCIS is ending.

Instead, the series is just having a change in streaming availability. As of now, you can watch every episode on Paramount+, especially after the series leaves Hulu.

For such a long-running series, losing access doesn’t mean you need to say goodbye to your favorite characters. It just means there’s a different platform that has all your NCIS action in one place.